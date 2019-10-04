Western Kentucky’s Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs combined for 33 kills and a .556 hitting percentage to lead the Lady Toppers past Middle Tennessee in four sets Friday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
With the 3-1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12) victory, the Lady Toppers’ win streak extended to 12 straight matches as the squad improved to 10-0 at home this season.
“We’ve been pretty erratic lately; up and down with some pretty good stretches and really poor stretches,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “We’ve been struggling out of the gate in that first set for the last few matches and we played much better then tonight but then let our foot off the gas in set two. I just hope this team is learning every time we take the court.”
WKU’s 16-1 record ties the school’s third best start in program history. The Lady Toppers are now 2-0 in Conference USA matchups as well.
MTSU fell to 6-10 on the season and 0-2 in league play with the loss.
As a team, WKU hit .297 while holding Middle Tennessee to a .143 clip. The Lady Toppers rattled off 50 kills while limiting MTSU to just 36, including two in the final frame. Defensively, the Tops racked up 48 digs, led by Emma Kowalkowski’s 10 – marking the first time the senior led the team in the category this season.
WKU registered nine blocks on the night with seven block assists coming from Matthews. Sophia Cerino recorded the lone solo block in the match along with one block assist while Davis and Briggs added three each.
Cerino bettered MTSU’s mark of three aces on the night with four herself to bring her season total to 50 in just 17 matches.
Matthews notched 21 kills on 30 swings for a .633 hitting percentage to mark the fifth time this season she has hit .600 or better. The sophomore added a match-best seven blocks along with a trio of digs.
Briggs joined Matthews in double digits with 12 kills on 24 attacks for a .458 clip while adding six digs and three blocks.
Nadia Dieudonne racked up 38 assists, five digs, two kills and a block assist. Cerino added a career-high four assists along with nine kills, six digs and a pair of blocks.
WKU closes out its monthlong homestand Sunday against Marshall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.