Western Kentucky extended its win streak to five straight matches after going undefeated in its Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invite this weekend, which concluded with the Lady Toppers claiming a four-set decision over Tulane.
WKU's Lauren Matthews was named the Tournament MVP and teammate Logan Kael joined her on the All-Tournament Team.
“We know Tulane is one of the better defensive teams in the country,” Lady Toppers coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “We knew it was going to be that kind of defensive game. Jim Barnes is one of the best tacticians in-game that I’ve ever coached against – they make a lot of adjustments in game to take things away from you. We knew we were going to have to continue to make adjustments as we moved along. We did that and did just enough to find a way to win this thing.”
With the 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20) win over Tulane, a finalist in last season’s NIVC, the Lady Toppers now sit at 9-1 on the 2019 campaign.
WKU's Paige Briggs notched her sixth double-double of the season and second of the weekend with a 10-kill, 19-dig showing. The freshman added three blocks and a pair of assists.
Matthews led WKU with 14 kills and a .256 hitting percentage in addition to a match-high eight blocks including a pair of solo stuffs.
Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the Lady Topper offense to a .215 rate with 41 assists to go along with nine digs, five kills and two blocks.
Kael racked up 17 digs for her eighth double-digit dig output of the season.
Sophia Cerino was a difference maker for the Lady Tops from the service line, putting 27 balls into play across the four-set match. The senior struck for four aces in addition to adding nine kills and a .250 hitting clip.
The WKU squad has now won two of the three tournaments it has competed in after claiming the Toledo Blue & Gold Tournament crown opening weekend.
