For the second time this season, Western Kentucky sophomore middle hitter Lauren Matthews is the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. Matthews' play during weekend helped WKU extend its win streak to 13 straight matches as the Lady Tops downed Middle Tennessee and Marshall.
The Indianapolis native racked up 38 kills on a scorching .621 hitting percentage as WKU pushed its C-USA record to a perfect 3-0 mark. As if 5.43 kills per set wasn't enough, she also added 1.29 blocks per set for 6.14 points per set, helping the Lady Toppers improve to 17-1 on the season.
Against Middle Tennessee, Matthews registered 21 kills for a .633 hitting clip to go along with seven block assists. She then followed that up with a 17-kill performance for a .607 hitting percentage in Sunday’s sweep of Marshall. With back-to-back .600+ hitting percentage outings over the weekend, Matthews now owns six .600+ showings on the 2019 campaign.
WKU has earned a C-USA award each with this season and is the only team to do so. The Lady Tops now own nine weekly awards.
WKU will play seven of its next nine matches on the road, returning to E.A. Diddle Arena on Oct. 20 against UTSA. Until then, the Lady Toppers will go on the road to Florida Atlantic and FIU this weekend.
