Fresh off the first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance in program history, the Western Kentucky volleyball team saw another first achieved by a player a few days later as Lauren Matthews earned the program's first AVCA Second Team All-American distinction, the organization announced Wednesday.
Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne were both tabbed AVCA Honorable Mention All-Americans.
Matthews joins Alyssa Cavanaugh as the only players in WKU volleyball history to be recognized on one of the AVCA’s three All-American lists. Cavanaugh was a third-team selection following her senior campaign in 2017.
Together, Briggs, Dieudonne and Matthews helped the Lady Toppers continue to rewrite the record book. The squad’s 2020-21 record of 23-1 will go down as the best season win percentage (.958), fewest losses and best undefeated start to a season (23-0). WKU also swept 18 matches this season.
The trio also collected AVCA All-Region, C-USA First Team All-Conference and C-USA All-Tournament Team accolades.
Matthews closed the season with a .444 hitting percentage (eighth in NCAA) with 309 kills (36th in NCAA) and 3.96 kills per set (67th in NCAA) to accompany her 1.22 blocks per set (53rd in NCAA). She tallied the second-most kills in a three-set match by all Division I players (25) and the second-best single-match hitting percentage for players with 20 or more attempts (.828) in the same match against Charlotte. The Indianapolis native also racked up 30 solo blocks across the season, the second-most in all of the NCAA.
This season’s award marks the second-consecutive All-American honor for Matthews, who was an Honorable Mention selection during the 2019 campaign.
Briggs and Dieudonne earned the first All-American honors of their careers as both are in their second seasons with WKU.
After earning the AVCA South Region Player of the Year accolade, Briggs earned a spot on the AVCA’s Honorable Mention All-American list. A six-rotation outside hitter for the Lady Toppers, Briggs averaged 3.68 kills per set while hitting .329 all while leading the team in digs at 3.41 digs per set. The Ortonville, Mich., native also added 21 aces (0.27/set) and 34 blocks (0.44/set) to her stellar numbers. Her 287 total kills ranked 54th nationally this season.
Facilitating the WKU offense to the second-best hitting percentage in the country, setter Dieudonne earned the first All-American distinction of her career. The Louisville native led WKU to a .344 team hitting percentage while averaging 11.68 assists per set – which ranks fourth in the NCAA. Despite WKU sweeping 75% of its matches and playing a shorter schedule, Dieudonne’s total assist number of 911 still ranked sixth in the country.
Dieudonne added 130 digs (1.67/set) and 34 blocks (0.44/set) in addition to 35 kills and 12 aces this season.
The 2020-21 accolades mark just the second time the program has seen a trio of athletes earn All-American status joining the 2017 campaign. That season, Cavanaugh earned third-team honors while Jessica Lucas and Rachel Anderson were both tabbed Honorable Mention selections.