Western Kentucky's volleyball team got a storybook ending in Thursday's latest chapter of the annual rivalry matchup against Conference USA foe and fellow top-25 program Rice at E.A. Diddle Arena.
No surprise plot twist, either, as WKU senior middle hitter Lauren Matthews punctuated an epic 3-2 (25-19, 26-28, 26-24, 17-25, 16-14) victory with back-to-back-back exclamation marks in the decisive fifth set. Matthews tallied the final three points with a block, then second-tap kill and finally one last kill to the Hilltoppers rallied from two points down with a match-ending 4-0 run to secure the senior-night victory and lock up the program's eighth C-USA regular-season championship in the last nine years.
"Hard to believe, if I'm being honest," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said. "The last couple years, we have been pretty dominant. This year's team is vulnerable -- I think we've said that a lot. Our team is vulnerable this year. We're depending on some youth, we lost our libero coming into the season and had to replace her with a freshman. We have a freshman setter. We're a vulnerable team this year and to go out and do it every single night says a lot about the upperclassmen and the leadership they provided."
Chief among them have been Matthews and senior outside hitter Paige Briggs, and that was once again the case Thursday. Matthews finished the match with a career-high 30 kills and 13 blocks, while Briggs added 12 kills along with team highs of 19 digs and three aces.
"Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs have carried this team throughout this season," Hudson said. "They are two of the elite players in the country and they have carried such a heavy load this year, and everybody on this team has played a part."
With WKU's five outgoing seniors -- Matthews, Avri Davis, Ashley Hood, Katie Isenbarger and Jennifer Rush -- being honored before the match, it seemed fitting that the final set was dominated by the Tops' senior group.
There was Matthews, delivering the final scoring barrage. But also Hood, who stayed steady at the service line during that final 4-0 spurt. And Davis, who Hudson subbed in at middle to tamp down on the Owls' outside hitting success. It proved to be the right move and the perfect time, allowing Matthews to shift to the outside where she came up with the block that denied match point for No. 21 Rice (22-3 overall, 12-1 C-USA).
"You know it's a classic every time Western Kentucky and Rice play," Hudson said. "The way that match unfolded and the amount of guts for our team to continually fight back, the amount of guts it took for Rice to continually fight back -- just an incredible matchup and a storybook ending for our seniors.
"We end up with Ashley Hood, a fifth-year senior, on the service line who's got a make a run right there at the end with the match on the line. And then you've got fifth-year senior Lauren Matthews up there just chopping away and finding a way to get us to the finish line."
No. 22 WKU (26-2, 14-0 C-USA) was in good position to claim its fifth straight win against the Owls after prevailing 26-24 in a third-set battle ended by Isenbarger's block.
But the Owls regained the momentum in the fourth set, jumping out early and building a lead that reached nine at 21-12 -- prompting Hudson to pull Briggs off the floor for the first time this season to rest her up for the inevitable fifth set.
"We got tired," Hudson said. "That's the first time I can say that I've seen that in our team this year. We got tired in that fourth set. We won that third set, then we came out really flat in that fourth set. And I mean against a good team, they're gonna jump on you."
WKU had plenty of energy to start, with an announced crowd of 1,399 looking on, the Hilltoppers stayed out front throughout the first set as Matthews ended the 25-19 win with a kill.
The Owls pushed right back in the second set, holding off the Tops' attempt to seal the win at set point before surging past for a 28-26 win.
The back-and-forth continued into the fifth set, where the Tops found that last burst to earn the victory.
"I'm just really proud of how we fought back," Matthews said. "Like Travis said, we were tired. And so for us to come out in that fifth set like we did and we were down -- they were at game point and we were down two -- and for it to turn out like that is all I could ask for."
Freshman setter Callie Bauer finished with a career-high 51 assists and added seven kills and five blocks for WKU, which will have a week to prepare to enter next week's C-USA tournament as the host and No. 1 seed. The C-USA tournament set slated for Nov. 18-20 at Diddle Arena.
Hudson thought Thursday's late-season matchup against the Owls was the perfect prep for the challenges to come for his team.
"I think it's a great thing," Hudson said. "I don't know if it's purposeful or not when they did the schedule, but when the season began you knew that this match was probably going to decide this thing. And so putting it at this point adds to its value. We knew what was on the line, Rice knew what was on the line -- I think that's great for everybody involved. Look, is it going to be hard for us to come back next week emotionally and be ready to play in the tournament? Sure it is, but you could also say and kind of frame it as it gave us a really good dry run of what tournament volleyball is going to be like."