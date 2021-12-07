Western Kentucky’s Lauren Matthews was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association South Region Player of the Year.
Matthews also earned the honor after the 2019 campaign. Matthews joined Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne in receiving all-region accolades for the third straight season. Kayland Jackson earned the first all-region honor of her career. Katie Isenbarger earned honorable mention all-region.
Matthews was the NCAA’s hitting percentage leader with a .480 efficiency this season. The Indianapolis native started all 97 sets for the Hilltoppers in the middle this season. Matthews tallied double-digit kills in 28 matches this season and posted 20 or more kills in five outings.
With Matthews’ Region Player of the Year honor, WKU has now seen a player win the award four of the past five seasons, beginning with Alyssa Cavanaugh in 2017. Matthews also collected Conference USA Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors this season while earning first team all-conference, all-tournament team and tournament MVP for the third straight season. Briggs and Dieudonne each collected all-region, first team all-conference and all-tournament team recognition for the third consecutive season as well.
Briggs finished with a .268 hitting percentage on the year with 290 kills (2.99 per set) and 267 digs (2.75 per set). She added 34 blocks and 32 aces. Briggs was AVCA South Region Player of the Year for the 2020-21 campaign this past spring.
A fifth-year setter, Dieudonne has earned three straight all-region honors after facilitating the second-best offense in the country to a .341 hitting percentage. Dieudonne racked up 1,114 assists and added 1.78 digs per set, 41 blocks and 16 aces this season. Dieudonne earned 7-of-11 Setter of the Week honors this season, bringing her total to 18 in three seasons as a Hilltopper.
Jackson played 96 of 97 sets this season, posting a .366 hitting percentage to go along with 63 blocks (0.66 per set). She recorded 17 matches with seven or more kills and 12 matches of hitting .400 percent or better in addition to 12 matches with three or more blocks. Jackson finished with double-digit kills in nine matches.
Isenbarger appeared in 96 of 97 sets this season while operating at a .385 hitting percentage and averaging 1.00 blocks per set.