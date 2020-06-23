FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Courtney Lee (1) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. Mavericks veteran guard Lee will be out injured when the team is scheduled to resume organized workouts next week. The Mavericks said Monday, June 22, 2020, that Lee injured his left calf during the NBA hiatus. The team said he would not be available when workouts start up again July 1, but provided no specific details about the cause or severity of the injury. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)