Dayvion McKnight is officially an ex-Hilltopper.
McKnight, who played point guard for Western Kentucky and led the team in scoring the past two years, announced his commitment to play at Xavier on his social media accounts Monday.
McKnight, a Shelbyville native, originally entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 21, just one day after WKU held a news conference to officially introduce Steve Lutz as the program’s new head men’s basketball coach. Lutz replaced Rick Stansbury, who led the program the past seven seasons and recruited McKnight to the school.
The Hilltoppers finished a disappointing 17-16 overall and 8-12 in conference play after being picked to finish second in the C-USA preseason coaches’ poll. Stansbury resigned shortly after the Tops’ season-ending loss to Florida Atlantic in the C-USA tournament quarterfinals, citing a need to “focus on my health and my family.”
“Due to recent coaching changes I’ve decided it is in my best interest to explore my options for the future by entering the transfer portal,” McKnight wrote in an Instagram post on March 21. “Bowling Green will always have a special place in my heart and I’ll forever be a Hilltopper.”
This past season at WKU, McKnight started all 33 games and averaged a team-high 16.5 points. He added a team-best 125 assists, pulled down five rebounds per game and led the squad with 59 steals.
A second-team All-Conference USA selection, McKnight was also chosen as a NABC All-District First Team selection last week.
McKnight arrived at WKU in 2020 after winning Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors his senior season at Collins High School.
In three seasons with the Hilltoppers, McKnight scored 1,229 points (13.1 points per game), 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per outing.
As a freshman at WKU, McKnight played in all 29 games (17 starts) and averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists and was named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team.
McKnight started all 32 games as a sophomore at WKU, boosting his numbers to a team-leading 36.2 minutes and 16.2 points per game. He averaged 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. That earned McKnight All-C-USA First Team honors and the first of two NABC First Team All-District honors.
McKnight will be entering his senior season, with two years of eligibility remaining. He is the first of three players off last season’s WKU squad to announce his transfer destination, with fellow point guard Jordan Rawls and center Jamarion Sharp still currently exploring their options in the transfer portal.
Xavier, a member of the Big East Conference, finished this past season 27-10 overall and 15-5 in conference play. Under coach Sean Miller, the Musketeers reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last month, ending their season with a 83-71 loss to No. 2 seed Texas.{&end}