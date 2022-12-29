Not all losses are created equal.
Whether Western Kentucky's 81-78 defeat to Conference USA foe Rice at E.A. Diddle Arena goes down as just another disappointing L in the ledger or Thursday's loss produced an all-out catastrophe for the Hilltoppers hinges on the health of star junior guard Dayvion McKnight.
Late in the second half with the Tops trailing by seven points, McKnight drove through the lane and landed hard on the floor after contact. The Hilltoppers' leading scorer came was holding the back of his head before training staff arrived to assist. McKnight lay on his back for about 10 minutes before he was transferred to a backboard and taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.
WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham, who filled as head coach Rick Stansbury stayed home "due to a health matter," said after the game he's waiting to find out more about McKnight's injury. Cunningham said McKnight's injury was in the head or neck area, and initial reports from the hospital were that he is moving the the use of the backboard was likely precautionary.
"First thing, let's talk about Dayv –that's where our players are more concerned about that than anything right now," Cunningham said in the postgame news conference. "Initial reports from our trainer John Erwin, initial reports are positive. They're doing a lot of checking on him right now to see what exactly happened to him. He took a hard fall, a very hard fall obviously. You all know he's as tough as they get, so just kind of wait and see on that with Dayv."
WKU (8-4 overall, 0-1 C-USA) built a 10-point halftime lead with one of its best defensive performances – at least for a half – this season. The Tops held the high-scoring Owls to a dismal 21.9% from the field, including a 5-of-19 showing from 3-point range (26.3%).
Using a balanced and more efficient offense centered less on shooting 3s – WKU hit 4-of-9 in the first half – the Tops attacked in the paint and with mid-range jumpers to build a 36-26 halftime lead.
It all came undone in the second half, as the Owls started finding open looks and hitting shots in bunches.
"Obviously a tale of two halves," Cunningham said. "We played so well defensively in the first half. Rice is one of the leading scoring teams in the country, one of the most efficient teams from a field-goal attempt standpoint. Obviously they shoot the 3 well. And our guys, to their credit man, they were really locked in defensively on the game plan. You couldn't do a better job than our guys did in the first half."
Rice was well off its scoring average of 83.6 points per game in the first half, but the Owls got into rhythm with good ball movement in the second half and plenty of timely 3s – 9-of-15 (60%) in the second half. Throw in a near-perfect night at the free-throw line (17-of-18) and Rice (10-3, 1-1) showed all that offensive potential in the final 20 minutes.
"They've got a really good team," WKU guard Luke Frampton said. "They know how to share the ball and are good without it. I mean, that's a hard offense to guard anywhere, at any level. They did a good job tonight. Like I said, they made big shots when they needed to and they got the win."
An 8-0 run capped by back-to-back treys by Travis Evee and Quincy Olivari cut the Tops' lead to 38-34 early in the second half. WKU held the margin around there for the next four minutes before Cameron Sheffield's 3-pointer gave the Owls their first lead of the night at 47-46 with 14:43 to go.
Still a back-and-forth game at that point, Rice pushed ahead by seven at 64-57 on Max Fiedler's layup, but the Tops reeled them back in to tie the game at 64-all on Jairus Hamilton's two made free throws with 7:14 left, then took the lead on Jamarion Sharp's offensive putback.
Another barrage of 3s by Rice capped by Sheffield's make with 5:17 to go pushed the Owls ahead 73-66, then McKnight went down with hard on a drive with 4:59 to go and WKU trailing by seven.
Khristian Lander's 3-pointer followed by a layup by Jordan Rawls helped the Tops claw back to within 73-71. Then after forging a 75-all tie with 1:39 left on a Hamilton layup, WKU took its last lead at 78-77 on Hamilton's trey with 56 seconds to play.
Rice regained the lead at the free-throw line, as Evee sank a pair with 28 seconds to go, then two more after a WKU turnover to stretch the lead to three with nine seconds left.
After trading turnovers, the Tops had one last chance with five seconds left. Rice opted to foul Rawls with a three-point lead, and after after Rawls missed the first free throw Sheffield grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock and dealt WKU its third straight defeat.
"Tough loss – just pull your heart out there to come back and take that lead, and then not finish the game," Cunningham said.
WKU finished with a 28-of-63 (44.4%) shooting night, outrebounded the Owls 39-36 and stayed even on turnovers.
Hamilton led the Tops with 18 points.
"We've been focusing on rebounding and just getting to the free-throw line," Hamilton said. "We got to the free-throw line more tonight. And just showing that we've got heart and we're not giving up. And I thought that we came out and we showed that tonight."
McKnight had 17 points before he left early, Frampton tallied 11 points and Sharp posted a strong all-around game with 10 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and a pair of steals.
It was one of the best games of the season for the 7-foot-5 senior from Hopkinsville.
"We challenged him yesterday – you all have watched him play, so you know," Cunningham said of Sharp. "The one thing we challenged him to do is 'Hey, we need hungry Jamarion. That's what we need. You don't have to play perfect tomorrow – nobody plays perfect – but we need that hunger back.' Because this time last year, he had a different level of hunger about him because nobody knew about him. And he played with that hunger night in and night out. I don't know about you all, but we asked his teammates – has anybody seen that? No, not like last year.
"We challenged him to come out and give him credit – he was hungry tonight. He played with a different amount of hunger and he made a difference in the game. His effort – he didn't stuff the stat sheet, but he was balanced on that stat sheet. He was demanding the ball inside – I don't think he's ever done that – he was efficient. Defensively, he was tremendous. We asked a lot from him. He was a real player tonight and that's what we needed."
Evee led all scorers with 24 points, Fiedler and Sheffield finished with 15 each, Olivari scored 14 points and Makhi Mason added 10 points for the Owls.
Cunningham wasn't sure after Thursday night's game if Stansbury will be back to coach the team for Saturday's road game against Middle Tennessee. Game time is 3 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
"We've really been day-to-day, hour-to-hour with this team and where everything is," Cunningham said. "He's day-to-day. I think when he gets rested back up, gets some food in him – he was really sick at South Carolina last week, almost to the point where maybe he shouldn't even have traveled. It's kind of carried over, so they've run a bunch of tests on him. But he's been good – he's good and we think he'll be back pretty soon."