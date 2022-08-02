Western Kentucky guard Dayvion McKnight goes up for a shot against Louisiana Tech during WKU’s 59-57 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals Thursday in Frisco, Texas. McKnight is among WKU's athletes to recently announce NIL partnerships with local businesses
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots a fade away jumper in the first half against visiting Marshall with the Hilltoppers up 39-28 at half time versus the Thundering Herd at E.A. Diddle Arena Saturday March 5 in Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky guard Dayvion McKnight is one of 20 collegiate basketball players invited to Damian Lillard’s inaugural Formula Zero basketball camp. He will attend the camp later this week in Portland, Ore.
“I’m blessed to be invited to this camp and have the opportunity to learn from one of the best to ever do it,” McKnight said in a news release. “Only Pitbulls, No Poodles,” he recites as the camp motto.
The camp was created for basketball’s most elite players – 20 college and 20 high school – and is led by Lillard and trainer Phil Beckner. It runs between Wednesday and Sunday in Portland, home of the Trail Blazers. North Carolina's Caleb Love, Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis join McKnight on the 20-man collegiate roster.
“I want to make an impact,” Lillard said in a news release. “To build a community of people who do things differently, who follow a formula, who don’t skip steps, whose confidence is real, who look out for each other and who don’t take no for an answer.”
McKnight is preparing to enter his third season at WKU and is coming off a first-team all-conference season last year. He started all 32 games for the Hilltoppers, averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.