With a 10-day layoff before Saturday’s game against Wright State at E.A. Diddle Arena, most of the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team may have been a little rusty.
Junior guard Dayvion McKnight was not.
McKnight accounted for 32 points -- two off his career high -- providing half the offense in WKU’s 64-60 win over Wright State. The huge night, doubling his season best entering Saturday’s game, helped Western Kentucky (8-1) make it five straight wins.
“That’s why at times you have to live him taking some shots and missing some guys wide open sometimes, because of these kind of nights,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “The one thing you never have to question is how hard he’s going to play.
“ ... He bailed us out scoring when we weren’t at our best. We weren’t making our 3s like we normally do. He had that mid-range game going and it bailed us out.”
McKnight was quick to praise his teammates for his big night.
“It was a team effort,” McKnight said. “Guys seeing me when I was open. I was just knocking down shots. My teammates were taking great shots. They just weren’t falling for everybody, but like I said it was a team effort. They set me up in the right position and I executed well tonight.”
McKnight scored six points in the first four minutes to help WKU build an 11-4 lead.
The Hilltoppers were unable to push the lead higher than seven points as Wright State (5-5) got a boost off the bench from Trey Calvin. Calvin scored 12 points in the half, helping the Raiders battle back to take a 29-27 halftime lead.
Brandon Noel’s 3-pointer to open the second half pushed the WKU deficit to five.
WKU regained the momentum with back-to-back layups from McKnight sparking a run of seven straight that gave the Hilltoppers a 40-36 advantage with 13:59 left. Wright State answered with a 7-2 spurt to regain the lead -- the first of eight lead changes over the next four minutes.
Western Kentucky finally got some distance with six straight that made the score 59-53 with 3:43 remaining. Wright State got as close as 62-60, but McKnight hit a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left to finish off his huge night and secure the victory.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game for a lot of reasons,” Stansbury said. “Wright State is a good basketball team. They came off two tough losses. We knew their coaches were going to be up (for) them coming into this game and we didn’t have very good preparation coming into this game the last 10 days.
“ ... We found ways to dig in and McKnight was terrific. He put us on his back and carried us tonight when we weren’t at our best.”
McKnight finished 13-for-17 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds and a team-leading three assists.
“All fall he’s been killing everybody in practice, so for me it was about time he did that to be honest,” WKU senior Emmanuel Akot joked. “Dayvion is a really good player, a great player. He’s great for us. It was a good job tonight.”
Akot added 12 points for WKU, which shot 44% from the field despite a 3-for-18 night from 3-point range.
“You have to find other ways to win with toughness and defending,” Stansbury said. “If we make some of those 3s, then we have separated that game in those runs (in the second half), but we didn’t make it. It’s not just the three points you get in those -- it’s the energy, the crowd, the team defensively. We didn’t have that tonight. We didn’t get that at all.”
WKU returns to action at 8 p.m. CST on Wednesday, playing at winless Louisville in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN2.