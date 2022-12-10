McKnight scores 32, leads Tops past Wright State
Buy Now

Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots a layup as Wright State sophomore center AJ Braun (12) and senior guard Trey Calvin (1) attempt to block in the Tops’ 64-60 win over the Raiders at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

With a 10-day layoff before Saturday’s game against Wright State at E.A. Diddle Arena, most of the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team may have been a little rusty.

Tags