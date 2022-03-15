Western Kentucky sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight (20) moves the ball up the court in the first half against visiting Marshall with the Hilltoppers up 39-28 at half time versus the Thundering Herd at E.A. Diddle Arena Saturday March 5 in Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight was tabbed to the NABC All-District First Team, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday.
The teams were selected by NABC-member head coaches in Division I. NABC districts are organized by league and Conference USA is designated as the 11th District.
This is the first honor of the kind for the Shelbyville native, following up his First-Team All-Conference USA designation.
Under head coach Rick Stansbury, at least one Hilltopper has earned first- or second-team recognition in each of his six years at the helm. Justin Johnson (2016-17 second team, 2017-18 first team), Darius Thompson (2017-18 second team), Jared Savage (2019-20 second team), Taveion Hollingsworth (2019-20 first team, 2020-21 second team) and Charles Bassey (2018-19 and 2020-21 first team) join McKnight as NABC All-District honorees under Stansbury.
Dating back to the 1949-50 season, WKU has now had 47 NABC honorees in its history.
McKnight started all 32 games for the Hilltoppers, averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 36.3 minutes per game. He shot 47% from the field and 77.3% from the free-throw line. The guard was sixth in the league in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage and second in assists per game.
McKnight ended the season fifth on WKU's assists in a single season list with a total of 176.