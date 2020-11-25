SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Western Kentucky felt its depth, as well as its experience, would help it throughout the season.
It didn't take long for it to shine through in a game.
The Hilltoppers had 42 points off the bench in Wednesday's season opener, beating Northern Iowa 93-87 to advance to the winners bracket of the Bad Bow Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.
"I've always said this -- it's not the first five that run out there that win the game for you," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Everybody wants to go out there first, and I don't always start your best team or your best players sometimes. I'm going to start players for different reasons, chemistry and rhythm-wise, but the key to any successful team is six, seven, eight and nine off the bench, and our six, seven, eight and nine off the bench today were really good."
While an experienced group, it was a freshman shining in his debut.
Dayvion McKnight scored 21 points, had four rebounds, three assists and three steals to help the Hilltoppers (1-0) past the Panthers (0-1). He was 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 1-of-1 shooting from the 3-point line and 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line.
"I felt great coming into the game. All the veterans, they took me in, so I felt great coming in," McKnight said. "How I feel now? We've got a good team. That's how I feel."
The 6-foot-1 guard checked in with 15:23 to play in the first half and scored his first points with a layup 12 seconds later.
He was part of a group of bench players that helped after a slow start. WKU started just 1-of-10 from the field and trailed 9-4 before McKnight's first points.
"Dayvion's got great ability to get that ball to the rim and finish, I think he's a really good defender, he can pass the ball," Stansbury said. "What he did, we've seen every day."
Down 26-22 with 5:29 to play in the opening half, it was McKnight starting a 14-0 run with a layup. Taveion Hollingsworth followed with one of his own on the way to a team-high 26 points to tie the game. McKnight's 3-pointer with 3:55 left in the period gave the Hilltoppers a lead which they wouldn't give up.
"It's good to have a point guard who can come out and facilitate things. The game's all in (McKnight's) hands, and he handled it pretty well," Hollingsworth said. "We all trusted him and we believe in him, and he did what he did."
WKU entered halftime up 39-31 and never trailed in the second half.
Northern Iowa's hot shooting kept the game close, however. The Panthers went 20-of-39 from behind the arc, including 12-of-21 in the second half. Noah Carter accounted for a program-record nine of those and finished with a 28 points.
The Panthers cut the deficit to one on four occasions and tied the game once after halftime at 52-all with a triple for A.J. Green, who finished with 28 points. Northern Iowa will face Saint Mary's at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
WKU's depth, ability to score in the paint and on fast breaks -- the Hilltoppers edged the Panthers 44-12 down low and 19-8 in transition -- proved too much. WKU had nine players finish in the scoring column. WKU added 27 points on 31 free throws, which included 28 attempts in the second half.
"They got us in some key areas, but ... I'm proud of the guys," Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said. "We knew as the game was going, we had made some mistakes, made some passing mistakes in the first half, we had some defensive mistakes, we didn't block out a couple of times and there were some things that happened. We've got a great group, and they knew we were making some mistakes. I'm really proud of them for digging in and getting that game tied in the middle of that second half."
Luke Frampton also posted a strong debut for WKU, and Charles Bassey was productive in his return from injury. Frampton finished with 14 points, knocking down three of the four 3-pointers he took, and Bassey finished with 11 points, including a strong dunk in transition, and eight rebounds.
The Hilltoppers will now face Memphis at 11 a.m. Thursday in the tournament semifinals. The Tigers beat Saint Mary's 73-56 in the tournament's first game.
"It's very obvious they're one of the better basketball teams in the country. It'll be a totally different kind of team. Talent-wise, they're as talented as most teams in America," Stansbury said. " ... They're a very, very talented team, well-coached and we've got them for an early-morning special."
