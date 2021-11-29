Western Kentucky women's basketball freshman guard Alexis Mead was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Mead averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game last week against Indiana State and Tennessee State.
The Moreno Valley, Calif., native was clutch for the Lady Toppers down the stretch. Against Tennessee State, WKU's lead dwindled to three in the fourth quarter, but Mead commanded an 11-2 run sparked by her own eight points in the last 2:44 of the game. Against Indiana State, the Sycamores had a four-point halftime lead that was erased in the second half thanks in part to Mead's 20 points in the half, including 13 in the third quarter.
Mead is WKU's second-leading scoring, averaging 12.0 points per game and is dishing out 3.4 assists per game. Her 1.41 assist-turnover ratio is the best of any freshman in the conference and ninth best overall.
The award is Mead's first weekly honor of her collegiate career.
Mead and the Lady Toppers will be back in action Thursday at Bellarmine at 5:30 p.m. (CT). WKU returns to E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday to take on Tennessee Tech at 2 p.m. for the final home nonconference game of the season.