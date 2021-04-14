Western Kentucky football alumni Trae Meadows and Steven Witchoskey were named to the 2021 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, the organization announced Wednesday.
College football players from all four divisions may qualify, and this year there were 910 honorees from 255 different programs. The Hilltoppers were one of five Conference USA schools with at least one representative.
Members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society were nominated by their respective schools this winter. They must have completed their final season of eligibility in fall 2020 or spring 2021, earned their undergraduate degree with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2 and been starters or significant contributors on the football field.
Meadows transferred to WKU in 2019 and started all 25 games in the Hilltopper secondary over the past two seasons. He was a two-time C-USA Honorable Mention selection, totaling 58 tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked field goals.
The Greensboro, N.C., native graduated from WKU with a 3.51 GPA in Interdisciplinary Studies. He recently participated in the team’s Pro Day on April 1 at Houchens-Smith Stadium as he prepares for a professional football career.
Witchoskey was a four-year contributor for the Hilltoppers. The tight end appeared in 48 games as a key member of multiple special teams units and short-yardage offensive packages. He made three career receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown, while adding five tackles and three kickoff returns for 34 yards.
The Plant City, Fla., native graduated from WKU with a 3.47 GPA in Exercise Science and was recently accepted into the Doctorate of Physical Therapy program at the University of Florida. In the fall of 2020, he was named a Campbell Trophy Semifinalist by NFF for his strong leadership and citizenship, and was also recognized as WKU’s Spirit of Service representative by C-USA.
Former Hilltoppers Parker Howell and Carson Jordan had most recently earned Hampshire Honor Society status following the 2019 campaign.