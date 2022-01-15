The North Texas defense showed Saturday why it's the best in Conference USA.
The Mean Green shut down the Hilltoppers for much of the afternoon and knocked down 10 3-pointers on the other end of the court to come away with a 65-60 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"They're really good defensively," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "That's who they are, that's how they play. They wanted an ugly game. They wanted a bad-possession game.
"When you look at field-goal percentage, we shoot 47% for the game against a really good defensive team. They shoot 43%. Shoot, we even make more free throws than they do. We outrebounded them. We had six more turnovers than they did. It's just hard to overcome 30 points off 3-pointers the way they play. We never got out in transition, never got it going to get the crowd going."
The 60 points scored were tied for the fewest in a game this season by WKU (10-7 overall, 2-2 C-USA) -- it fell at Kentucky 95-60 on Dec. 22 -- and despite shooting 47% from the field in the game, the Hilltoppers were outmatched 30-6 from the 3-point line. WKU entered with a streak of 1,085 games with a made 3-pointer dating back to 1987 and didn't hit its first Saturday until Camron Justice connected with 3:10 to play.
"You've got to give it to them -- they're a good team," WKU guard Dayvion McKnight said. "Defensively they were in gaps, they have good on-ball pressure and it was just hard for us to get open shots and we didn't knock them down."
Justice's triple cut WKU's deficit to single digits, but with North Texas' (11-4, 4-1) pace -- it entered leading C-USA in scoring defense with just 56.5 points allowed per game and 12th in scoring offense at 66.9 points per game -- the Hilltoppers ran out of time to try to get back into the game. The five-point differential when the final buzzer went off was the closest WKU got the entirety of the second half.
"I did a poor job changing tempo tonight with them. Unfortunately that's not kind of who we are this year with this team," Stansbury said. "We've had some teams that you could change tempo. We're really not put together great to change tempo out there by pressing a lot with some of our guys.
"Because of Jamar (Sharp) -- a guy that's protected the basket and hides some things maybe we're not as good at defensively by playing a lot of zone -- that's kind of who we've been a bunch."
While its defense gave WKU fits, the North Texas offense had an efficient game.
The Mean Green shot 43% from both the field and from 3-point range. Thomas Bell had 17 points for North Texas, while Tylor Perry had 13 and Abou Ousmane had 10. The Mean Green are next scheduled to host Charlotte on Thursday.
"Give North Texas credit, they played well," Stansbury said. "You can look at these stats and we can talk about a lot of different things, but you can start with one stat -- they made a lot of big, timely 3s. They make 10, which is almost half of their points.
"They had two guys make them. Bell came in and he was 1-for-9 and he goes 3-for-5. (Aaron) Scott's 2-for-10 on the year. He goes 2-for-2. Those two guys go 5-for-7 between them. They hadn't made them, so give them credit. Ten 3s to basically none for us -- we make one or two when the game was totally over. When the game was in (the) balance, we didn't make those shots."
McKnight led WKU with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Sharp had 13 points and seven rebounds. The two were the only Hilltoppers to finish in double-figure scoring, after having five players score in double figures each of its last two games -- wins over FIU and Rice.
WKU is scheduled to head to Florida for two games next week. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to face Florida Atlantic on Thursday in Boca Raton before a rematch with FIU on Saturday in Miami.