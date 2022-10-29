North Texas struck fast and never trailed Saturday to spoil Western Kentucky’s homecoming game.
The Mean Green had a two-touchdown lead less than halfway through the first quarter at Houchens-Smith Stadium and pulled away for a 40-13 victory over the Hilltoppers to move into sole possession of second place in the Conference USA standings.
“Hat’s off to North Texas. Great job by them. They played exceptional tonight,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Today we couldn’t stop them, they made explosive plays and then they stopped us. Very, very disappointing loss for us, so we’ll have to regroup, see what we’re made of. The road doesn’t get any easier. We’re going to have to come back and get our jaw set and see if we can go get the win next week.”
North Texas (5-4 overall, 4-1 C-USA) and WKU (5-4, 3-2) were tied for second in the league standings behind defending champion UTSA entering Saturday’s tilt, but the Mean Green left Bowling Green in the driver’s seat to try to earn one of the two spots in the C-USA title game Dec. 2, which will be held at the home site of the regular-season champion.
The Mean Green did it with big plays and sound, bend-don’t-break defense.
North Texas had 536 yards in the victory – 340 passing and 196 rushing. Austin Aune threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-28 passing. Damon Ward Jr. and Kaylon Horton each caught touchdown passes from Aune – Ward had four catches for 101 yards in the win and Horton had three for 40 yards. Ayo Adeyi had 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Ikaika Ragsdale had 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
The Hilltoppers racked up 466 yards in the loss, but struggled to find the end zone and were shut out over the final two quarters. Austin Reed finished with 320 yards and a touchdown on 29-of-49 passing with an interception. L.T. Sanders led WKU on the ground with 76 yards on 13 carries and Davion Ervin-Poindexter had 63 yards on 11 carries. Malachi Corley led WKU’s receivers with 97 yards on eight catches and Jaylen Hall had 96 yards on six receptions.
“A lot of the time it’s a lot of late penalties – false starts, holdings – that get us stopped when we get down to (the red zone),” Corley said. “Four hundred yards of offense – we moved the ball effectively in the open field. We’ve got to learn how to capitalize more when we get into the red zone and punch those scores in rather than kicking field goals.”
WKU was playing catch-up from the early going, after North Texas put up 17 points in the opening frame.
On the Mean Green’s sixth play, Aune connected with Horton for a 28-yard touchdown and after forcing another WKU punt, Aune found Ward for a 56-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 less than 7 minutes into the game.
“They got playmakers, too, so both sides got playmakers,” said linebacker JaQues Evans, who led WKU’s defense with 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and a blocked extra point. “I guess it seemed like their playmakers stepped up first.”
WKU got back in the game on the ensuing drive when a 52-yard pass from Reed to Hall set up a 5-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Simon, but North Texas extended its lead with a 39-yard field goal from Ethan Mooney to make it 17-7 by the end of the quarter.
Brayden Narveson made a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it a one-score game again, and added another kick of 32 yards with 1:28 until the break.
The Hilltopper defense came up with a quick three-and-out to have a chance for one more drive in the final minute of the second quarter, but the punt return was misplayed by Hall and North Texas recovered. The Mean Green turned the WKU miscue into another three points via a 20-yard field goal from Mooney to make it 20-13 at halftime.
“They had huge plays to start the game in the first half and got up on us early, got us off balance all day long. Just felt like we went through a continual cycle of inopportune things happening at bad times and us not making plays,” Helton said. “We’ll see what we’re made of down the stretch. It’ll be interesting to find out. I’m looking forward to it.”
After a scoreless third quarter – Narveson missed a 29-yard attempt to end a 19-play, 83-yard drive that took 8 minutes in the frame – the Mean Green pulled away with 20 fourth-quarter points.
Aune connected with Ragsdale for a 5-yard touchdown on the second play of the third quarter to cap a drive that was started with a 52-yard pass to Ja’Mori Maclin – the extra point was blocked by Evans.
North Texas got the ball back thanks to an interception from Logan Wilson and took advantage, making it a 33-13 lead with a 39-yard scoring run from Adeyi. The Mean Green capped off the victory with an 11-yard touchdown run from Ragsdale with 2:08 to play to make it the 40-13 final.
The Mean Green are scheduled to host FIU next week, while WKU will travel to Charlotte for an 11 a.m. CT game at Jerry Richardson Stadium.