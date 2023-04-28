Former Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury has been hired as an assistant coach by Memphis, the school announced Friday.
Stansbury, who was WKU's head coach for seven seasons before resigning following the 2022-23 campaign, will work under Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway.
"I've known coach Stansbury for years, so the opportunity to have him join our staff is a special moment," Hardaway said in a news release. "I've always had a mutual respect for him, whether it was bouncing ideas off him or battling it out for a recruit.
"His history as a coach and the experience he brings to the table at this level is second to none. He will make a big impact on our student-athletes and within our program."
Stansbury won 432 games as a head coach in seven seasons at Western Kentucky (2016-23) and 14 seasons at Mississippi State (1998-2012). His teams reached the postseason 13 times in those 21 seasons, and his career also includes assistant coaching stops at Austin Peay (1985-90), Mississippi State (1990-98) and Texas A&M (2014-15).
Stansbury led WKU to a 139-89 record (.610) across seven seasons. His tenure included four 20-win seasons, three Conference USA championship game appearances, one C-USA East Division title and two trips to the NIT. The stint also featured an All-American product and NBA second-round draft pick Charles Bassey.
Stansbury's final season at WKU fell far short of expectations. Picked second in the C-USA preseason coaches’ poll with four returning starters off a 19-13 squad, the Tops instead finished a disappointing eighth in the C-USA regular-season standings while compiling a 17-16 overall record and an 8-12 mark in conference play this season.
This past season, Stansbury also missed the first nine C-USA games due to an undisclosed health issue.
In 2017-18, the Hilltoppers finished 27-11 – the program's most wins in 10 years – and advanced to the semifinals of the NIT for the first time since 1954.
The Hilltoppers were one of only 17 teams in the country to win at least 19 games in five-consecutive seasons from 2017-22, averaging 21 victories in that span.
Stansbury guided WKU to 11 wins over Power Five programs, three of which came against ranked opponents. The other 13 C-USA teams combined for a total of seven. Stansbury failed to lead WKU back to the NCAA Tournament during his seven-year tenure.
"I'm excited for this opportunity to work for coach Hardaway and to be a part of his staff and the University of Memphis," Stansbury said in a news release. "Coach Hardaway is one of the greatest players to ever play the game and an NBA legend. As a player whose goal is to get to the NBA, it is a special opportunity to play for and learn from one of the greatest players of all time.
"Following an NIT championship with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances the last two years, coach Hardaway is establishing himself as one of the best coaches in the country. With coach Hardaway, the tradition, the city, and fan support, the University of Memphis has everything needed to compete for a national championship. I'm thankful and blessed to be part of the University of Memphis basketball program."
Stansbury spent 22 seasons at Mississippi State, the last 14 as head coach compiling a 293-166 (.638) record while guiding the Bulldogs to the postseason 11 times, including six NCAA appearances. His 293 wins in Starkville are the most all-time among MSU floor generals and the 11th-most wins in the history of the SEC.
A Battletown native and Campbellsville University Class of 2003 Hall of Famer, Stansbury took over the Hilltoppers following a two-year stop at Texas A&M (2014-16) where he helped lead the Aggies to a SEC regular season championship and an NCAA Sweet Sixteen run in 2016.