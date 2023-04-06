Western Kentucky sophomore guard Mya Meredith (5) shoots a free throw in the Lady Toppers’ 75-73 win over the 49ers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Macey Blevins (20) shoots a layup as FIU sophomore guar Tanajah Hayes (3) attempts to block in the Lady Tops’ 67-63 win over the Panthers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Two Western Kentucky women's basketball players in the transfer portal have found new homes, with Mya Meredith and Macey Blevins both announcing via social media they are heading to Northern Kentucky University.
Meredith made a huge impact at WKU in her two seasons on the Hill. The Scott High School product was named the Conference USA freshman of the year in 2021-22. She averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22 games, with 18 starts. Meredith missed the final eight games of the season with a knee injury.
She returned to appear in 31 games, 26 starts, this past season – averaging 8.5 points and five rebounds. She finished with double-digit scoring, including a season-high 21 points at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 9.
Blevins appeared in all 37 games, making seven starts. She averaged 4.5 points a game in 16.6 minutes of action, scoring a career-high 17 points at Ball State in December.
It was a significant drop in playing time from her freshman season when she averaged 26.3 minutes and started 26 out of 30 games.
Former WKU point guard Camyrn Whitaker is currently the head coach at Northern Kentucky.
Meredith and Blevins were two of four Lady Toppers who entered the transfer portal following the season, joining Hope Sivori and Jaylin Foster.
WKU finished 19-14 this past season, falling to Kansas in the opening round of the WNIT.