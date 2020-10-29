Greg Collins says he wants the best players in the state to come play at Western Kentucky, and the Lady Topper coach added another piece to the 2021 recruiting class Thursday.
Scott senior Mya Meredith announced her commitment to the team via Twitter.
"First of all I would like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible," Meredith wrote in the post announcing her commitment. "I would like to thank my Mom and my family for guiding me and helping me make it this far. I would like to thank all of the Coaches and all of my teammates for making the player I am today. Thank you to all the schools who recruited me but I think I've prayed and found my home for the next 4 years. I will be attending Western Kentucky University!!!!"
Meredith only appeared in one game last year for the Lady Eagles before her season was cut short due to injury. The 6-foot guard averaged 25.2 points on 56.1% shooting from the field, 39.1% shooting from 3-point range and 78.7% shooting from the free-throw line as a sophomore. She also averaged a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game for the 23-11, 37th District champion Lady Eagles.
Meredith was named Second Team All-State by the Lexington Herald-Leader and the Louisville Courier Journal following the season, and was also named to the 10th Region All-Tournament team.
She averaged 17.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a freshman at Newport.
WKU received a commitment from Wayne County standout Macey Blevins, a 5-foot-10 guard, earlier this year, and also has a commitment from the Class of '21 from Jenna Walker, a 5-foot-8 guard from Priceville, Ala.
