Western Kentucky freshman guard Mya Meredith lines up to shoot the ball in the Lady Tops' 73-49 win over the FAU Owls at E. A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky freshman Mya Meredith has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week for the fourth consecutive week, the league announced Monday.
It’s the first time since the 2010-11 season a C-USA freshman has achieved four straight weekly honors.
Meredith led all scorers with 12 points against Florida Atlantic on Thursday to go along with four rebounds. The rookie was 3-of-4 from the perimeter against the Owls. Meredith put up 16 points against Florida International on Saturday along with five steals and five rebounds.
The Taylor Mill native is the highest-scoring freshman in the league, averaging 13.5 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the floor. She’s also averaging 2.2 steals per game, which is the seventh-most of any C-USA player.
In league play, Meredith is averaging 16.7 points per game, fifth among all players in the conference. She’s also shooting 50.6% from the floor during league play. Her 3.14 steals per game in conference play leads the league. Also leading the conference is her 51.4% shooting from the perimeter during league games.
Meredith and the Lady Toppers will put their nine-game winning streak to the test Thursday at UAB. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
WKU will then travel to Middle Tennessee to take on the Lady Raiders on Saturday at 3 p.m.