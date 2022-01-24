Sports_ladytops012122-9.jpg
Western Kentucky freshman Mya Meredith has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week for the fourth consecutive week, the league announced Monday.

It’s the first time since the 2010-11 season a C-USA freshman has achieved four straight weekly honors.

Meredith led all scorers with 12 points against Florida Atlantic on Thursday to go along with four rebounds. The rookie was 3-of-4 from the perimeter against the Owls. Meredith put up 16 points against Florida International on Saturday along with five steals and five rebounds.

The Taylor Mill native is the highest-scoring freshman in the league, averaging 13.5 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the floor. She’s also averaging 2.2 steals per game, which is the seventh-most of any C-USA player.

In league play, Meredith is averaging 16.7 points per game, fifth among all players in the conference. She’s also shooting 50.6% from the floor during league play. Her 3.14 steals per game in conference play leads the league. Also leading the conference is her 51.4% shooting from the perimeter during league games.

Meredith and the Lady Toppers will put their nine-game winning streak to the test Thursday at UAB. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

WKU will then travel to Middle Tennessee to take on the Lady Raiders on Saturday at 3 p.m.