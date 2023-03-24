Western Kentucky sophomore guard Mya Meredith (5) drives to the basket during the Lady Toppers 62-59 win over UTEP on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
A fourth member of this year’s WKU women’s basketball team has announced she is entering the transfer portal.
Sophomore Mya Meredith announced her intention to enter the transfer portal on Friday, via social media.
Meredith joins Hope Sivori, Macey Blevins and Jaylin Foster -- who all announced their intentions earlier this week.
“I want to begin by thanking God for allowing me to have the opportunity to play the game of basketball,” Meredith said in a social media post. “I appreciate all my teammates, coaches and the Hilltopper nation for always showing me unconditional love and support. With that being said, I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal to begin my new journey.”
Meredith played a big role in WKU’s success in her two seasons on the Hill. The Scott High School product was named the Conference USA freshman of the year in 2021-22. She averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22 games, with 18 starts. Meredith missed the final eight games of the season with a knee injury.
She returned to appear in 31 games, 26 starts, this past season -- averaging 8.5 points and five rebounds. She finished with double-digit scoring including a season-high 21 points at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 9.
WKU finished 19-14 this past season, falling to Kansas in the opening round of the WNIT.
Everyone else on this season’s roster is currently slated to return next season.