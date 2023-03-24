Lady Toppers take on UTEP
Buy Now

Western Kentucky sophomore guard Mya Meredith (5) drives to the basket during the Lady Toppers 62-59 win over UTEP on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)

 Caleb Lowndes

A fourth member of this year’s WKU women’s basketball team has announced she is entering the transfer portal.