Sports_LadyTops020622-1.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky freshman guard Mya Meredith shoots a layup during Saturday’s game against Old Dominion at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com

Mya Meredith is working her way back onto the court.

– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.