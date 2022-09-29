Mya Meredith is working her way back onto the court.
The sophomore guard put together a strong freshman season at Western Kentucky, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Conference USA’s reigning Freshman of the Year was at E.A. Diddle Arena with the Lady Toppers partaking in drills Monday when the team opened official practices for the 2022-23 season.
“She’s working, she’s getting there. The sooner the better. She’s doing well,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said. “She’s out here every day doing different things just to keep her progress moving in the right direction. She’s competitive and she wants to win, she wants to win and be a champion, so we’re looking forward to her getting back on the court.
“She’s not going to pick up where she left off. I think that’s probably the biggest thing we have to prepare ourselves for and she has to prepare herself for – when she gets back on the court, it’s not the same as it was when she had her injury. We have to ramp her back up in a way to make sure she’s good. We’ve had ladies go through this. Kendall Noble went through this – she came back OK as well. We expect the same thing from Mya. It just takes time.”
Western Kentucky women's basketball coach Greg Collins talks about the Lady Toppers getting the season started Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The 5-foot-11 guard missed the final eight games after a strong January in which she earned each of the league’s Freshman of the Week awards. She finished the year averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, with 16 double-digit scoring games – four 20-point games – before the season-ending injury in the team’s win over Old Dominion on Feb. 5.
It won’t be the first time Meredith has had to overcome a major injury.
Her junior and senior seasons of high school were cut short due to knee and shoulder injuries, after a sophomore season at Scott High School where she averaged 25.2 points and eight rebounds per game and was named All-State Second Team. She said Monday she’s probably around 70-75% to being back.
“I’ve just been rehabbing a lot, running, doing a lot of that stuff just to keep me moving, pushing to get ready for the season,” Meredith said.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to play an exhibition against Lindsey Wilson on Nov. 1, before opening the regular season at home against Vanderbilt on Nov. 7. There isn’t an exact timetable of when Meredith is expected back.
“Everybody is different, every injury is different, everybody is unique and she's on her own timetable,” Collins said. “We’re hoping she gets back sooner than later so that she’ll be able to practice and play some in the early games.”
While it may take a little while to get back to the form she was in last January, she enters the season with one thing she didn’t have a year ago – experience playing college basketball.
“I learned that it’s not high school no more,” she said. “You’re playing with older people, faster people, people that play your position – it’s not easy.”
The Lady Toppers finished the 2021-22 season 18-12 overall and 11-7 in C-USA play, but struggled somewhat down the stretch. WKU lost five of its final six games, and is hoping to have Meredith back for that stretch in the upcoming season.
“I’ve seen a lot of positivity, which is a great thing,” said WKU junior guard Hope Sivori, who was C-USA’s Co-Freshman of the Year in 2021. “Coming off of an ACL is never easy, especially after what all she’s been through in previous seasons. She has super high hopes, which helps us help her, but just seeing her work out – she basically does everything with us besides contact, so that’s good. Just as long as she’s going up, it’s good.”
Western Kentucky's Hope Sivori talks about the Lady Toppers getting the season started Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
In addition to Meredith, several other Lady Toppers have a year under their belts, despite the team still being young. Collins added transfers in guard Aaliyah Pitts from Virginia and forward Odeth Betancourt from South Florida, and true freshmen in guards Acacia Hayes, Josie Gilvin and Karris Allen.
“We’re faster, we’re stronger, we have more bigs this year, we have more guards,” Meredith said, “ … so it’ll be a good year for us.”
