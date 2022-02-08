Western Kentucky will be missing a big piece of its lineup for the remainder of the season.
Freshman Mya Meredith tore her ACL during Saturday's win against Old Dominion at E.A. Diddle Arena and will be out the rest of the season for the Lady Toppers, head coach Greg Collins said Tuesday.
"Mya Meredith has had a great season and was playing well, averaging almost 13 points a game and five rebounds a game, but we had an MRI on Monday and she has a torn ACL and she'll have surgery next week," Collins said. "We're going to support her. She's going to get through this. She's been through this before.
" ... We've had other great players go through this types of setbacks and they've had great comebacks. I expect Mya will have the exact same thing. The great thing is she has a great support staff around her and she's got great teammates supporting her. There's no reason she won't come back and be just as impactful, if not more so than she was as she got her career started."
Meredith had 11 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes of the 71-57 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday before going down with the injury in the third quarter.
The 5-foot-11 guard had taken a key role in her first year of collegiate basketball. She was averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Lady Toppers, and had started 18 games while playing in all 22 games in the team's 15-7 start.
Meredith had really come on strong since the start of Conference USA play, winning the league's Freshman of the Week award Jan. 3, 10, 17 and 24. In conference games, Meredith ranks ninth in the league at 14 points per game and 17th in rebounding at six per game. She's also seventh in 3-pointers made in league games with 1.9 per game, fifth in league games in steals at 2.27 per game and 11th in blocked shots in league games at 0.9 per game.
WKU has used a deep bench this season – 11 of its 12 players have appeared in at least 19 of its 22 games, while 10 are averaging at least 10 minutes per game. Collins said it'll be more of a team effort to replace the production lost than any one individual.
"On the surface, there's the points and the rebounds. I think we've got players that can score, we've got players that can and have been stepping up rebounding better," he said. "I think the area where Mya really helped us a lot that we have to find a way to supplement that is defensively. She was just always in the passing lane, challenging or changing a shot, and she's got good speed and she's got good quickness. That length and speed combination makes her tough on defense. We've got players that can add more, so that's where we are. We'll just have to tweak how we're playing a little bit and it'll be next man up."
Meredith was in her first season for WKU after a standout career at Scott High School, where she also had to battle injuries. She was named second team all-state by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier Journal as a sophomore after averaging 25.2 points per game and eight rebounds per game, but appeared in only one game as a junior before her season was cut short due to a knee injury. Her senior season also ended prematurely due to a shoulder injury – she averaged 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds that year in 13 games.
"People don't know just how tough that kid is," Collins said after Saturday's game. "She came off an ACL in high school and then she was having a great senior year and was leading in the top of almost every statistical category in her region and then tore her labrum in her shooting shoulder. She is just another example of the resiliency and the toughness that these young kids have."
Collins did not give a timetable for Meredith to return to action.
"Everybody's different. I know that she's motivated. I know that she's competitive, which helps because that makes her want to compete against the recovery," Collins said Tuesday. "When she went through her other recovery it was more about pulling the reins in on her and keeping her so that she didn't go too fast before she was ready to go. I think we'll probably be in a similar situation, but as far as a timetable, no. Right now she's just trying to keep the swelling under control and get ready for her surgery next week."
The Lady Toppers are currently 8-3 in Conference USA play, and snapped a three-game slide with Saturday's win over Old Dominion. WKU is third in C-USA's East Division standings behind Charlotte and Middle Tennessee, and is scheduled to return to action Thursday with a 5 p.m. CT game against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla.