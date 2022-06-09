Western Kentucky men’s golf head coach Chan Metts announced Thursday the addition of graduate transfer Landon Carner to the 2022-23 roster.
Carner comes from Delta State, a top DII men’s golf program, with one year of eligibility remaining.
“We are really excited about adding Landon to our program next season,” Metts said in a news release. “He has had a great career at Delta State and has played some (dominant) golf on that level. He has a complete game and will be ready to make an immediate impact for us in August when we return.”
In his most recent season at Delta State, he averaged 71.41 strokes on the year, improving by over a shot and a half from the year prior. He had five top-five finishes and added another inside the top 10 in the 2021-22 season.
Carner ended the year by tying for 13th at the NCAA DII South/Southeast Regional in early May. He is ranked the 38th-best DII golfer in the nation by Golfstat.
In 2020-21, Carner averaged 73.08 shots on the season. He had two top-five finishes throughout the year, including an 8-under 136 at the Mississippi College Invitational to place third.
On an individual level, Carner placed third at the Greenwood Invitational after shooting 64-66-73—203. He also placed third at the Willow Cup and ninth at the Spirit of America with 71-70-72-70—283.
Prior to playing at Delta State, Carner played two seasons at Memphis. The Hoover, Ala., native placed in one event in his sophomore year and three events in the fall of his freshman season.