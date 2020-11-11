Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced the signing of Elliott Pope of Lugoff, S.C., on Wednesday afternoon.
“Elliott has had a really solid junior career that included a win at the Carolinas/Georgia Junior this year,” Metts said in a news release. “He is an extremely hard worker on the course and in the classroom. I know he will be a great addition to our program in both areas.”
The South Carolina native logged seven years as a varsity golfer at the Cardinal Newman School. He earned All-State accolades in 2019, in addition to three years on the SCISA Region III All-Region Team. Pope won the 2020 Carolinas/Georgia Junior Championship alongside three top-10 finishes in SCJGA events in 2019.
