WKU MEN'S GOLF Meyer leads Tops on second day of C-USA Championship Daily News Jeff Nations Apr 25, 2023 Western Kentucky junior Connery Meyer shot 2-under 70 on Tuesday afternoon in the second round of the Conference USA Men's Golf Championship in Texarkana, Ark.Meyer paced WKU by moving up 19 spots on the leaderboard.Meyer carded four birdies over the day, going 1-under par on both of his nines. He finished his final 10 holes with eight pars and two birdies. Sophomore Riley Grindstaff turned in another 3-over 75 at the 6,969-yard Texarkana Country Club. He was tied for 26th, just a shot ahead of Meyer through 36 holes.WKU also counted a 5-over 77 from fifth-year senior Landon Carner and an 8-over 80 from senior Luke Fuller.Overall, the team posted a 14-over 302 on the day, improving by 12 strokes from Monday's first round.WKU is currently in 10th place and will tee off for the final stroke play round of the championship at 8:48 a.m. CT on Wednesday. Results – Second RoundT26. Riley Grindstaff – 75, 75 – 150T29. Connery Meyer – 81, 70 – 151T44. Luke Fuller – 77, 80 – 15746. Landon Carner – 82, 77 – 15947. Nic Hofman – 81, 86 – 167 – Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.