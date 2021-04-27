Western Kentucky freshman Connery Meyer shot under par in Tuesday’s second round of the Conference USA Men’s Golf Championships at the par-72, 6,969-yard Texarkana Country Club in Texarkana, Ark., leading the team to a four-shot improvement from the first to second round as WKU shot 8-over 296. The Hilltoppers are currently 11th as a team through 36 holes.
Meyer moved up 14 spots on the individual leaderboard as he carded a 1-under 71. It is the best 18-hole score by any Hilltopper freshman in the Conference USA era. He finished the round with three birdies on his back nine to shoot under par, improving on Monday’s score by eight strokes.
Tied with Meyer at 42nd is graduate senior Christian Tooley. He carded a 1-over 73 Tuesday, improving by four strokes from the first round. He recorded pars on eight of his last nine holes to make the counting score.
WKU’s final two scorecards of the day were a pair of 4-over 76s coming from sophomore Luke Fuller and senior Caleb O’Toole. Fuller still sits as the highest Hilltopper on the leaderboard at tied for 35th. O’Toole carded a birdie on his second-to-last hole to trim his score.
Redshirt senior Tom Bevington finished with an 11-over 83 on the day. As a team, WKU is four shots back from UTEP in 10th. The Hilltoppers are at 20-over 596.
Old Dominion’s Gustav Fransson shot a 5-under 67 Tuesday and sits atop the individual leaderboard at 7-under through two rounds. Middle Tennessee leads the team standings by two strokes.
The Blue Raiders shot 13-under Tuesday and sit at 5-under 571, while Charlotte and UTSA are tied for second.
WKU will tee off No. 10 for the final stroke play round of the C-USA Championships on Wednesday morning. After stroke play is tallied, the top four teams will enter a bracket-match play format to determine a team champion. The first matches are expected to be played Wednesday afternoon due to inclement weather on Thursday.