A pair of Western Kentucky soccer players have earned awards this week.
Sophomore Brina Micheels was tabbed as the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week and was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week, while fifth-year senior Avery Jacobsen was named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week.
The duo helped lead WKU to a 3-2 overtime win against preseason No. 18 Vanderbilt last Thursday, combining to score and assist on all three goals for the Lady Toppers.
Jacobsen scored the first goal of the match on a penalty kick – her first goal of the season and the second of her career. She then assisted on Micheels’ free kick goal later in the match. The Las Vegas native was also a crucial part of holding Vanderbilt’s potent offense to one goal in the game.
Jacobsen has now earned C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors three times in her career at WKU.
Micheels notched two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to secure the win for WKU. Her first goal came on a free kick opportunity when Jacobsen faked the Commodore defense first and then Micheels took the kick and sent it into the back of the net. Her second goal came on a penalty kick in overtime. The Plattsburgh, N.Y., native rocketed her shot past the keeper to claim the win.
The awards are the first weekly awards of Micheels’ career at WKU.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to be back in action Sept. 3 against Tennessee Tech at the WKU Soccer Complex. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.