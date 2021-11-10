Middle Tennessee will not be going to the MAC.
Amid conference realignment across Division I athletics, the school announced in a statement Wednesday it would be staying in Conference USA.
"Over the past several weeks, as we have watched the landscape for Division I athletics evolve, MTSU has been proactive and diligent in evaluating our opportunities, always with the best interests of the University as the singular guiding principle," Middle Tennessee president Sidney A. McPhee said in the statement. "We greatly appreciate the interest other conferences have shown in our athletics program and in our university, as they are a testament to the overall excellence of our institution, both athletically and academically. However, after careful consideration and due diligence, I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to Conference USA."
"With the addition of four new institutions last week, Conference USA remains a great fit for Middle Tennessee. We are very pleased that they have decided to reaffirm their commitment to C-USA as we continue to move forward as a conference," C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. "While several institutions have indicated interest in joining our league, we will use this time to be deliberate and strategic in exploring any potential additional expansion.”
Multiple outlets reported expansion discussions within the MAC in recent weeks, with the focus on the possible addition of Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Adding both would have pushed the league from 12 teams to 14. The Daily News learned following Middle Tennessee's announcement WKU would still accept an invitation to the MAC if offered.
"Throughout the storied history of WKU Athletics, our programs have achieved at a championship level on and off the field of play,” an Oct. 19 statement from WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart read in part. “ ... We will continue to be an impactful leader in collegiate athletics, will continue to excel at the highest level, and are well positioned for the future ahead.”
C-USA was significantly depleted in conference realignment, which started when Texas and Oklahoma announced their decision to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The Big 12 announced it would add current AAC members Houston, UCF and Cincinnati, as well as independent BYU, and the AAC later announced the addition of six new teams from C-USA – FAU, Charlotte, UTSA, UAB, Rice and North Texas. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss later announced they would leave C-USA for the Sun Belt, meaning only five of the current league schools would be left.
On Friday, C-USA announced the addition of four new members – Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State – which would join the league July 1, 2023.
"With the addition of four new members, C-USA offers a strong footprint in the South and Southwest, providing opportunities to develop new regional rivalries, while staying connected to traditional opponents that our fans want," McPhee said in the statement. "Building on the conference’s storied history of success, I believe our continued affiliation offers our Blue Raider community the greatest opportunity for success and should enhance our fan engagement.
"Working with our four remaining members, as well as our new partners, Conference USA is poised to rebrand itself as a premier conference in the Group of 5. We look forward to the opportunities that our expanded relationship will provide and want to assure our fans that, regardless of conference affiliations, our goals remain the same, as we pursue championships in all our sports."
If no additional moves are made, C-USA would sit at nine members in the future – Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, UTEP, FIU and WKU from its current alignment, as well as new members Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State.