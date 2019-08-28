Western Kentucky's volleyball season ended earlier than usual in 2018, and it's effects are still being felt.
The Lady Toppers still won 20 games and the program is aiming for another milestone this fall, but missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons. The postseason measurement fell short and WKU isn't letting go of it.
“By some people's standards it was a good year with 20 wins, but it didn't feel the same to us,” coach Travis Hudson said at the team's Media Day event on Monday. “We're excited to get back in here and return our program to more of what we're used to and we've worked really hard to re-establish our culture and what we're about and I think this group is ready to go out and do some good things.”
The 2019 Lady Toppers start that quest on the road in Toledo, Ohio, this weekend where they'll play Loyola on Friday at 3:30 p.m., followed by Toledo and North Dakota State on Saturday.
WKU went 20-10 last year and bowed out of the first round of the Conference USA Tournament to Southern Mississippi in five sets. It was a premature finish compared to the Lady Toppers' previous four straight seasons of winning the conference tournament and earning the league's automatic bid to the NCAAs.
“We're really hungry because going off this past season ending the way we did, this is not how it usually is,” senior outside hitter Sophia Cerino said. “We want to get back to where we were and we want to prove to everybody we can do it and last year wasn't indicative to what this program is about.”
The missed mark has Hudson's 25th Lady Topper team aiming for clear vision by using the theme of 2020, which serves a dual purpose this season with the opportunity to win 20 games for the 20th straight season.
Cerino and Emma Kowalkowski are the two seniors that lead eight returners and five newcomers this fall. Cerino and sophomore middle hitter Lauren Matthews are preseason All-C-USA selections on a WKU team picked to finish third in the league behind Rice and Florida Atlantic.
It's the first time since WKU joined C-USA in 2014 that it hasn't been picked to win the title.
“I can't even tell you how much I like that,” Hudson said. “I'll say we're ranked about where we belong in the preseason poll. I certainly don't think we've been snubbed in any way based on the team we were a year ago. I like our team. I like our kids and I'll take my chances with the kids in that locker room this year.”
Cerino and Matthews and junior outside hitter Kayland Jackson lead the offense working to replace 397 kills from Rachel Anderson. Because of that trio going with junior Hallie Shelton and sophomore Katie Isenberg, Hudson said he's not as concerned with where the Lady Toppers stand offensively going into the year. Those five combined for 986 kills, or 66 percent of what WKU earned last year.
“That excites me a lot, especially coming off last season we were searching for offense and just trying to get that out of ourselves and each other, to come in this season and know that's an area we're going to be pretty set this year is really exciting,” Cerino said. “When you have a middle out there crushing balls, it opens up opportunities on the pins and it's exciting our system is going to work out how it's supposed to.”
Redshirt sophomore Taylor Bebout returns after averaging 9.03 sets per match last year. She'll be joined by Louisville native Nadia Dieudonne, who transferred this offseason after playing two years at Xavier. WKU also added another transfer in defensive specialist Logan Kael from West Florida.
Middle hitter Avri Davis and outside hitters Jennifer Rush and Paige Briggs round out Hudson's freshman class. Briggs, Hudson said, could be one of the more impactful freshmen this fall in the conference.
“If you sat down and wrote on a piece of paper our biggest need, it's an outside hitter that can get things done offensively, but is also a great defender who can pass and do all these things,” Hudson said. “She is a really complete volleyball player and she's a special talent. A lot of work needs to be done now and the next four years for her, but she certainly will impact us right away and I think she's just scratching the surface of who she is.”
WKU will play in two tournaments to open the year between Toledo and the Louisville Invitational against Arizona State, Louisville and Tennessee Tech. The Lady Toppers will then play 11 of their next 12 games at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“Going into my 25th year of this, sometimes the excitement is a little higher or lower than it is in other years and this is a year I'm very excited about,” Hudson said. “This is a group of players I'm excited about, it's been an enjoyable couple of weeks in two-a-days if that's possible, watching them get better and come together as a group.”
