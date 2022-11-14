A sluggish offensive game doomed Western Kentucky's women's basketball team against Missouri on Monday night in Columbia, Mo.
The Lady Toppers (0-2) fell to the Tigers (4-0), 65-47.
"We weren't physical enough," WKU coach Greg Collins said in a news release. "We talked about being physical and we got pushed around. Anytime there was a loose ball, if we got one hand, they got two hands. Even on rebounds, we'd be in position, but they'd blow us up. We talked about being physical and playing through contact and we didn't do that."
Teresa Faustino was the leading scorer for the Lady Toppers with a career-high 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor. Jaylin Foster was the second-leading scorer with 14 points behind four 3-pointers, tying her previous career high. Foster led WKU on the boards, pulling down seven rebounds. She also notched a pair of steals.
WKU shot just 36.0% (18-50) from the floor in the game, but shot an improved 40.9% (9-22) from beyond the arc. The Lady Toppers were outrebounded 34-29 on the night.
Missouri scored the first points of the game, but Hope Sivori came in off the bench for WKU to knock down a 3-pointer from the wing to put the Lady Toppers on the board. After another made Tigers' basket, Foster followed with another WKU trey to give WKU a 6-5 lead. Missouri followed with a 7-0 run and held the lead the rest of the quarter.
The Lady Toppers missed the first six 3-point attempts of the half, but followed by making six of the next eight attempts.
WKU was able to get within four of Missouri in the second quarter behind a 5-0 run, but once again the Tigers used a 7-0 run to distance themselves. Missouri took a 33-26 lead into halftime.
The Tigers did their worst damage in the third quarter, outscoring WKU 21-9 in the frame. WKU was able to outscore Missouri 12-11 in the fourth quarter.
WKU will be back in action on Nov. 21 against Miami (Ohio) at E.A. Diddle Arena at 6:30 p.m.