Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced the addition of Davis Money to the program on Friday.
Money, from Louisville, received the 2019 Justin Thomas Grant. The grant provides financial assistance to Kentucky junior golfers that demonstrate the potential to play collegiate golf, enabling them to play a more robust national junior schedule.
Money recorded 10 top-five individual finishes in 2018-19 in addition to contributing to 10 team tournament wins with Trinity High School in the last year. He was a member of the 2019 regional team champion and all-state team champion. Money was also a nominee for Midway Athlete of the Year in 2019.
“Davis has had a great high school and junior career here in Kentucky,” Metts said in a news release. “Any time we have the opportunity to keep good local players in state we obviously want to do that. Davis is a hard worker on the course and in the classroom and will be a great addition to The Hill.”
Money joins an incoming freshman class of Connery Meyer, Mark Brown and Aaron Pha.
