On its second day of competition at the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Western Kentucky added more points to its team total and multiple athletes qualified for finals to be held Sunday in Denton, Texas.
WKU's Devon Montgomery added two points to the overall men's team score with his performance in the pole vault. Montgomery cleared a height of 4.45 meters, which placed him seventh overall in the event. That mark was good for two points for the Hilltoppers.
Elsewhere, Zackery Martinez had a big performance in the men's 400-meter hurdle prelims when he finished second overall in the event. His time of 53.55 seconds qualified him for the finals to be run Sunday. Likewise, Julian Klenner qualified for the finals of the 400-meter dash when he clocked in at 49.05 to finish eighth overall and second in his heat.
Other top performances on the day for WKU included Demetrius Rolle finishing 10th in the 100-meter prelims, Klenner coming in 10th in the 200-meter prelims and Luke Stegman narrowly missing a top-10 finish in the men's discus throw with a toss of 46.87 meters.
Both WKU's men's and women's teams enter the final day of the championships in eighth place in the team standings. The men have tallied nine points, while the women have claimed five.