It’s a game many at Western Kentucky had circled on the 2021 schedule since its release – Nov. 27 at Marshall.
“I’ve been here for a while. I really would like to just put it on Marshall,” WKU junior offensive tackle Mason Brooks said Aug. 3 at the team’s media day. “That’s the end of the year, so I feel like that would be a nice cherry on our season.”
Now, it’s not just another “Moonshine Throwdown” meeting when the two kick off at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. It’s for a chance to represent the East Division at next week’s Conference USA championship game at UTSA.
“What better for all the marbles than the green team, man?” Brooks said Tuesday. “It’s the perfect culmination of the highs and lows of our season, and the ‘Moonshine Throwdown’ at their place – I don’t think it gets any better than that. This is it, man. It’s the big stage. It’s what you want when you’re a player, so I think we’re excited.”
The Hilltoppers (7-4 overall, 6-1 C-USA) enter the matchup riding a six-game winning streak after a 1-4 start to the season, and currently sit in first place in the East Division. WKU’s only league loss came against UTSA in its conference opener, and the Hilltoppers would have a shot at a rematch in San Antonio with a win Saturday – the Roadrunners locked up the West Division with a win over defending conference champion UAB last week.
Marshall (7-4, 5-2) has two losses in league play – to Middle Tennessee and UAB – but would have the head-to-head advantage over the Hilltoppers with a win Saturday on its home field. The Herd beat Charlotte last week 49-28 to stay in the hunt.
“Obviously this game this weekend – the next game, right? Is it a big game? Yes. Is it a big game because of who we’re playing? Yes. But ultimately it’s a big game because it’s the next game in our journey, and our journey is coming to an end,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said at his weekly news conference. “We fully understand the ramifications of the game – we get that – but no different from any other game, right? Regardless of what happened this season ... if we’d have won every game by 300 points, this game would still have the same implications. We would have to go out and play really well against a really good opponent in order to continue our season.”
WKU hasn’t beaten Marshall in the last four meetings – the last time it did was 2016, when it went on to win its second of back-to-back C-USA titles – and trails the series 8-4 all-time. The rivalry caught fire when the two both joined C-USA, starting with a 67-66 overtime shootout in Huntington in 2014.
“Just two really good schools, two competitive schools. It’s fun to be in those type of games,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. “Marshall does a great job. Their new coach has done a fantastic job.
“I always say, ‘Marshall is Marshall.’ Every year they’re just a really good football team. We’re always excited to play them because you know it’s going to be an exciting game and a competitive game. If you ask me, ‘When would you want to play them?’ Yeah, now’s the time to play them. To get to the last game and have that competitive game and opportunity to represent the East.”
With the way both offenses have played this season, another shootout isn’t out of the question.
Behind quarterback Bailey Zappe and receiver Jerreth Sterns, who have led the nation in their respective position’s statistical categories throughout the year, as well as strong pass protection from the offensive line, the Hilltoppers have put up 42.4 points and 528.3 yards per game to lead C-USA.
Marshall is third in the league with 35.2 points per game and second to WKU in yards per game with 484.3, but the Herd also have the top scoring defense at just 20 points allowed per game through 11 games. Marshall has the top pass defense in the league (187.5 yards allowed per game) and the most sacks at 3.36 per game, but WKU leads the league in sacks against at just 1.09 per game.
“This is where we wanted to be and I think that’s the biggest thing,” WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. “We feel like we’ve started to come along pretty good these last few weeks and we feel like, if we can do what we did this last Saturday, we’ve got a good chance, but once again, really good football team we’re playing this weekend.
“Our guys are ready. We’ve got the right look in our eye. This is where we’d hoped we’d be all year and at the end of the day, it’s up to this one to go to the conference championship game, so I think we’re ready to go.”
Marshall is quarterbacked by second-year starter Grant Wells, who only trails Zappe in C-USA in total offense individually. He’s thrown for 3,357 yards and 15 touchdowns on 270-of-405 passing with 12 interceptions. Redshirt freshman running back Rasheen Ali has 1,142 yards and 20 touchdowns on 206 carries, and is second in the league in all-purpose yards behind Sterns. Ali leads the conference in scoring and is second in rushing yards only to reigning C-USA Offensive Player of the Year Sincere McCormick of UTSA.
Corey Gammage leads Marshall in receiving with 784 yards and two touchdowns on 62 catches, while tight end Xavier Gaines has 447 yards and three scores on 38 receptions.
“Really physical bunch, really good job of running the football – that sets the tone for their offense and what they do,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “Dynamic quarterback who can make all the throws, big arm, quick release, ton of receiver talent – big, small, fast, really good tight end. They’re a complete offense. They can beat you in any kind of way, so we’ve got to do a good job of tackling and making the one-on-one tackles because that’s what they force you to do.”
Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.{&end}