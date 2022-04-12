Jakairi Moses has been with Western Kentucky's football team since 2017.
He's seen several ups and downs over the course of his college career and is now the veteran trying to lead a young running backs room this spring as the Hilltoppers hold practices at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"I'm just coming every day with the mindset to lead the group, just because I know people are looking at me and want to see how I do," Moses said. "I've got to come every day ready to work and lead those guys, be an example ready to come work."
Moses is one of seven running backs currently listed on WKU's roster, and the Hilltoppers last week also received a commitment from Indiana transfer Davion Ervin-Poindexter, but he has not been officially announced. Of those on the roster, only Moses has been with the program for more than one season.
The Hilltoppers have a new running backs coach in Enrique Davis. He comes from McMurry University, a Division III program in Abilene, Texas, but also has experience working with the New York Jets, at West Georgia, Morehouse and at the high school level in Georgia. He was a three-time All-American and five-star recruit in high school and continued his playing career at Ole Miss before a professional career that included stops with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Blizzard.
"I think all seven of the backs have really put forth the effort to try to be better this year even than last year," Davis said. "We have a motto – 'Try to be the best in the nation in everything we do.' Obviously we know the motto here is 'Whatever it takes.' So whatever it takes for us to be the best in the nation in whatever we do, we try to make sure we do that in all phases."
In the room, Moses is the veteran and is preparing to enter his sixth season with the program.
He had a successful true freshman season, playing in 11 games with four starts in 2017, and he ranked second on the team with 67 carries for 268 yards and two touchdowns – including one on his first carry. He also had 20 receptions for 158 yards to lead all WKU backs in receiving.
Moses didn't have as much luck the next two seasons, however. He redshirted in 2018 while recovering from an injury suffered during spring camp and had only one carry for six yards in the 2019 opener before suffering a season-ending injury. He received a medical hardship waiver that season.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound back returned in 2020 and played in 11 games with 60 carries for 144 yards and nine catches for 38 yards. Moses retained his redshirt sophomore year of eligibility due to the blanket waiver granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year in WKU's pass-heavy offense – the Hilltoppers led the nation in passing offense, but were 121st of 130 teams in rushing offense in large part because of limited rushing attempts – Moses was fourth on the team with 142 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, and had one catch for 2 yards.
"I think the biggest thing for him, he wants to be a complete back," Davis said. "The wisdom, the things that he's been through, I believe is really good for the room. I think he's a natural leader.
"I think it's just all about timing. Right now is a time for him to continue to step up to the plate and play that role and continue to get better in everything he can do so we can go out there and win some ballgames, and even better yet, so we can win in life."
With the same style of offense expected with Ben Arbuckle now calling the plays, Moses says he's spent the offseason and spring working to become a more well-rounded back.
"Personally, I've been trying to work on my pass (protection). That's the biggest thing I want to improve my game in," Moses said. "Just reading the pre-snap read of the defenses, seeing who they're trying to blitz before the play even happens. That's what I'm working on right now."
With Noah Whittington and Adam Cofield no longer with the program – the two were the top rushers for WKU last season, accounting for 991 yards and six touchdowns on 182 carries – Moses is hoping to make more of a mark on the offense this fall.
"I've been patient long enough, but whatever God has in store for me, then I just go with, I trust in him and that's about it," Moses said.
WKU also returns third-leading rusher Kye Robichaux from last season. He finished with 335 yards and three touchdowns on 67 carries as a true freshman walk-on, after bursting on the scene with 44 yards on nine carries in the opener against UT Martin.
Moses calls the 6-foot, 215-pound Robichaux a quick learner and expects them to make a solid one-two punch this fall.
"I think he definitely has the 'walk-on mentality,' so even though he's an individual who has now earned himself a scholarship, he's not full – he's going to continue to be hungry," Davis said. "I believe him, along with Jakairi and a lot of those other guys that we have out there that are doing a great job, as long as they continue to put forth the effort, keep God first, remain focused on everything that they need to and continue to be leaders on and off the field, I believe success will be inevitable for each and every one of them."
WKU is scheduled to hold its annual spring game April 23. The Hilltoppers will open the 2022 regular season against Austin Peay on Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.