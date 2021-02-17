Western Kentucky’s Marlowe Mosley was tabbed as the Conference USA Male Track Athlete of the Week presented by Surf & Turf Golf, the league announced Wednesday.
It’s the program’s third weekly award in the 2021 indoor season as sophomore Alexis Williams and freshman Kaison Barton have each earned one of their own. This is the first season, between both indoor and outdoor, that WKU has had three different individuals honored with conference weekly awards since the 2016 outdoor season.
In meets separated by only five days, Mosley won the 400-meter run in back-to-back contests. His most recent performance at the Samford Bulldog Invitational earned him the weekly honor. The Belleville, Ill., native clocked a time of 47.66 seconds in only his second time running the 400 competitively this season.
While his previous winning mark of 48.44 at the Jaguar Invitational held for second in Conference USA, his most recent time has put him at the top of the league in the event by 0.17 seconds.
Mosley improved his time in the five-day span by 0.78 seconds on the track. The 47.66 mark was good for 64th in the nation as of Wednesday.
Mosley is just one of two C-USA male runners with top-five marks in two of the three sprinting events (60, 200 and 400 meters).
While holding the top time in the 400 in the conference, Mosley also has the fourth-best mark in the 200 as well, tied with teammate Dartez Hamlin.
WKU is scheduled to wrap up its indoor season at the 2021 Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.