Western Kentucky sprinters Marlowe Mosley and Alexis Williams have qualified for and declared to compete in the NCAA Championship East Region Preliminary beginning May 26 in Jacksonville, Fla.
As teams and competitors have the option to declare for certain events, both Mosley and Williams were able to make their way into races they were not previously in the top 48 for.
Mosley is set to compete in the 200- and 400-meter races. He is seeded 22nd in the 400 with a time of 46.23 seconds, the same mark he earned C-USA Third Team All-Conference honors with over the weekend. He’s seeded 46th in the 200 with a PR of 20.94.
Williams made it off the bubble and onto the performance list for the 200. Originally with the 51st time in the region, she is now seeded 31st in the event headed into prelims.
Mosley will compete in the first round of his races Wednesday evening. The 400 will be run at 6:25 p.m. and the 200 begins at 7:45 p.m. If he advances, he will run again Friday evening with the opportunity to advance to Eugene, Ore., for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Williams will compete in the 200 on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. She’ll run again Saturday if she advances.
In order for either Hilltopper to advance to the quarterfinals in their race, they must finish in the top three in their heat or with one of the six next fastest times. To advance from the quarterfinals in Jacksonville to the semifinals in Eugene, they’ll have to be one of the top three in their heat or one of the next three fastest times, with a total of 12 student-athletes advancing out of each event.