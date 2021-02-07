The Western Kentucky track and field team was led by graduate senior Marlowe Mosley at the Jaguar Invitational as he claimed the 400-meter title on Sunday. WKU completed its third of four regular season events at the Birmingham Crossplex, recording 17 top-10 finishes throughout the day.
Mosley clocked a 48.44 in his first 400-meter race of the season, winning the individual event by 0.19 seconds. He bested his time from the 2020 Conference USA Indoor Championships by 0.33 seconds. His current mark is good for second place in the league.
The graduate senior sprinter placed second in the 200-meter, leading teammates Dartez Hamlin and Elliott Bryant who also competed in the event. Mosley served as the leadoff in the squad’s first 4x400-meter relay of the season as well. Bryant was within 0.01 seconds of qualifying for the 60-meter finals, with a new PR of 6.95.
The Hilltopper throwing group continued to show consistency and improve as a squad. Freshman Kaison Barton finished third in shot put (16.18m) and seventh in weight throw (16.13m), while junior Brett Brannon placed fifth in weight throw (16.67m). Barton has improved in both events in every collegiate meet so far.
The distance team also recorded some personal bests and top finishes across the day. Savannah Heckman finished fifth in the mile and third in the 5,000-meter. Casey Buchanan finished 12th in the 800 in his indoor debut. Dedrick Troxell improved his mile time and finished second with a mark of 4:14.18.
Sophomore Grace Turner led the pole vault event with a jump of 3.50 meters. She finished 14th.
WKU will have its quickest turnaround yet as it returns to the Crossplex on Friday for another Samford Invitational.
Men’s Results
4x400-meter relay
6th – Mosley, Allen, Hamlin, Buchanan – 3:22.48
60m
10th after prelims – Elliott Bryant – 6.95 *
13th after prelims – Dartez Hamlin – 7.00
200m
2nd – Marlowe Mosley – 21.67 (21.665)
4th – Dartez Hamlin – 21.67 (21.667)
14th – Elliott Bryant – 22.20 (22.193)*
400m
1st – Marlowe Mosley – 48.44
18th – Jonathan Allen – 51.99*
800m
12th – Casey Buchanan – 1:56.97*
21st – Clint Sherman – 1:58.46*
26th – Dedrick Troxell – 1:59.63
1 mile
2nd – Dedrick Troxell – 4:14.18
3000m
7th – Clint Sherman – 8:48.81
8th – Emerson Wells – 8:54.39
5000m
7th – Will Perone – 16:10.51
Shot Put
3rd – Kaison Barton – 16.18m*
7th – John Elam – 15.12m*
Weight Throw
5th – Brett Brannon – 16.67m
7th – Kaison Barton – 16.13m*
11th – Joel Dittoe – 15.36m
15th – John Elam – 14.69m
Pole Vault
Devon Montgomery – NH
Women’s Results
60m Hurdles
26th after prelims – Audrey Griffin – 10.59
1 mile
5th – Savannah Heckman – 5:11.76*
16th – Lucy Rutherford – 5:36.07
3000m
10th – Maddy Hurt – 10:57.74*
5000m
3rd – Savannah Heckman – 18:18.49
6th – Zoe Manning – 20:14.37*
Weight Throw
17th – Mary Claire Redden – 13.03m
Pole Vault
14th – Grace Turner – 3.50m
23rd – Nikki Ogorek – 3.20m
23rd – Allison Ferguson – 3.20m*
* signifies collegiate PR
