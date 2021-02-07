The Western Kentucky track and field team was led by graduate senior Marlowe Mosley at the Jaguar Invitational as he claimed the 400-meter title on Sunday. WKU completed its third of four regular season events at the Birmingham Crossplex, recording 17 top-10 finishes throughout the day.

Mosley clocked a 48.44 in his first 400-meter race of the season, winning the individual event by 0.19 seconds. He bested his time from the 2020 Conference USA Indoor Championships by 0.33 seconds. His current mark is good for second place in the league.

The graduate senior sprinter placed second in the 200-meter, leading teammates Dartez Hamlin and Elliott Bryant who also competed in the event. Mosley served as the leadoff in the squad’s first 4x400-meter relay of the season as well. Bryant was within 0.01 seconds of qualifying for the 60-meter finals, with a new PR of 6.95.

The Hilltopper throwing group continued to show consistency and improve as a squad. Freshman Kaison Barton finished third in shot put (16.18m) and seventh in weight throw (16.13m), while junior Brett Brannon placed fifth in weight throw (16.67m). Barton has improved in both events in every collegiate meet so far.

The distance team also recorded some personal bests and top finishes across the day. Savannah Heckman finished fifth in the mile and third in the 5,000-meter. Casey Buchanan finished 12th in the 800 in his indoor debut. Dedrick Troxell improved his mile time and finished second with a mark of 4:14.18.

Sophomore Grace Turner led the pole vault event with a jump of 3.50 meters. She finished 14th.

WKU will have its quickest turnaround yet as it returns to the Crossplex on Friday for another Samford Invitational.

Men’s Results

4x400-meter relay

6th – Mosley, Allen, Hamlin, Buchanan – 3:22.48

60m

10th after prelims – Elliott Bryant – 6.95 *

13th after prelims – Dartez Hamlin – 7.00

200m

2nd – Marlowe Mosley – 21.67 (21.665)

4th – Dartez Hamlin – 21.67 (21.667)

14th – Elliott Bryant – 22.20 (22.193)*

400m

1st – Marlowe Mosley – 48.44

18th – Jonathan Allen – 51.99*

800m

12th – Casey Buchanan – 1:56.97*

21st – Clint Sherman – 1:58.46*

26th – Dedrick Troxell – 1:59.63

1 mile

2nd – Dedrick Troxell – 4:14.18

3000m

7th – Clint Sherman – 8:48.81

8th – Emerson Wells – 8:54.39

5000m

7th – Will Perone – 16:10.51

Shot Put

3rd – Kaison Barton – 16.18m*

7th – John Elam – 15.12m*

Weight Throw

5th – Brett Brannon – 16.67m

7th – Kaison Barton – 16.13m*

11th – Joel Dittoe – 15.36m

15th – John Elam – 14.69m

Pole Vault

Devon Montgomery – NH

Women’s Results

60m Hurdles

26th after prelims – Audrey Griffin – 10.59

1 mile

5th – Savannah Heckman – 5:11.76*

16th – Lucy Rutherford – 5:36.07

3000m

10th – Maddy Hurt – 10:57.74*

5000m

3rd – Savannah Heckman – 18:18.49

6th – Zoe Manning – 20:14.37*

Weight Throw

17th – Mary Claire Redden – 13.03m

Pole Vault

14th – Grace Turner – 3.50m

23rd – Nikki Ogorek – 3.20m

23rd – Allison Ferguson – 3.20m*

* signifies collegiate PR

