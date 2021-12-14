Western Kentucky and Appalachian State will meet Saturday in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium, but in the week leading up to the contest, the Mountaineers have been trying to help the Hilltoppers.
WKU's bowl opponent and its fan base have been supporting efforts to raise money and supplies for western Kentucky after last weekend's storms and tornadoes.
"This week has been overloaded with adversity and heartbreak, but we are also witnessing the best of America in Bowling Green," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said in a statement to the Daily News. "An entire community has rallied around those who need support, strangers are helping strangers, and so many people are rising to the occasion in this time of need for our city.
"From an Athletics perspective, we have been touched by the outpouring of support from our peers and the efforts by Appalachian State are truly appreciated. While we are competitors on the field this Saturday, we will always be partners in humanity and their commitment to helping will never be forgotten."
The Appalachian State athletics department started an effort Saturday to raise money and supplies for the region, including Warren County – WKU's home county – after an EF-3 tornado with winds estimated at 150 mph hit the area, resulting in at least 15 deaths and the destruction of more than 500 homes and 100 businesses.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those devastated by the recent tornadoes," Appalachian State director of athletics Doug Gillin said in a release announcing the school's efforts. "We are asking our App State family and friends to offer what help we can to the Western Kentucky community in their time of need."
Appalachian State collected donations of household bleach, rubber gloves, bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, protective goggles, hand soap and canned goods at recent women's basketball, wrestling and men's basketball contests in exchange for a ticket to an upcoming Appalachian State sporting event, according to the release.
"It means a lot, man," WKU senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone said. "I can tell that App State, they have a great team, great organization over there and they have a good heart. I very much appreciate that."
It didn't stop there.
The Appalachian State community has also been raising money for those in western Kentucky affected by the storms. The Black & Gold Podcast, which claims in its Twitter bio to be "The World's Greatest App State Podcast," started a fundraiser for the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, a non-profit community blood center serving several counties in western Kentucky.
The fundraiser started with a goal of $3,333 "to show that the Mountaineers from 3,333' support the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky," according to the gofundme's about section – Appalachian State's football stadium, Kidd Brewer Stadium, stands 3,333 feet above sea level. That goal was quickly surpassed and has been raised several times since.
As of 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, more than $18,500 had been raised and there had been over 350 donors.
"You give them 100% respect and that's awesome to see," WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe said. "Being opponents and everything, there's kind of some feud playing this weekend together, but for them to do that, reach out and create that on their own and do everything on their own for us and for Bowling Green, everybody that's affected – it's awesome. ... We're extremely grateful for App State doing that."
Other WKU foes – including its fiercest rivals – have also shown support.
Marshall – the Hilltoppers' foe in the "Moonshine Throwdown" – interim athletic director Jeff O'Malley tweeted Saturday morning, said "Our thoughts and prayers to (WKU sports) and the Bowling Green, KY community dealing with a night of devastating storms. Stay safe."
On Tuesday, Middle Tennessee – WKU's "100 Miles of Hate" rival – encouraged its fans on Twitter to "support our neighbors in West Tennessee and Kentucky by donating to the response and recovery effort by (United Way)." The Blue Raider fan base started a Bowling Green Tornado Fundraiser on Facebook to support United Way of Southern Kentucky, with the about section reading: "As an MT Blue Raider fan, I love to hate the WKU Hilltoppers. Let's turn 100 Miles of Hate into 100 Miles of Love and help out our rivals in Bowling Green."
While the teams try to get the best of WKU on the field or court – including Appalachian State, which will try to in Saturday's 10 a.m. CT Boca Raton Bowl – off the court, the foes are trying to help the Hilltoppers in a time of need.
"It's just bigger than football, that's just what that shows," WKU wide receiver Jerreth Sterns said. "At the end of the day, off the football field, everyone's people, so we really appreciate the love and support they've shown for this community."