There's a lot of “moving on” for Western Kentucky right now.
Gone is the hope of playing Kenny Cooper, the point guard the Hilltoppers were banking on being a central piece to an improved guard rotation this season. Also gone is the central piece they already had with sophomore star center Charles Bassey, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The only questions now are how the Hilltoppers go about this process of moving on.
“Nothing changes for us,” redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage said. “That's a big blow to us, but our goals are still the same. Still want to accomplish the same things we said we wanted to at the beginning of the year. Just a next man up mentality. We still have a season to play.”
Although coach Rick Stansbury would rather not be in the current situation, the hand the Hilltoppers were ultimately dealt couldn't have come at a more opportune moment in the year.
WKU (7-3) hasn't played a game since the Dec. 7 overtime home win over Arkansas and now gears up for an exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CST at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Following Tuesday is a trip to Rhode Island this Saturday, then a week off during the holiday stretch before hosting Belmont on Dec. 28.
That time is crucial for Stansbury to experiment with lineups that will assuredly be smaller without the presence of the 6-foot-11 Bassey, who had a successful surgery last week to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg. The sophomore led WKU through 10 games with 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He also had 16 blocks and eight steals, providing an area defensively that Stansbury said can't be replaced.
“We just have to go about trying to do it in a different way with a guy that was really dominant in that paint defensively,” Stansbury said at his news conference on Monday. “We've got multiple guys that can score points. The thing that's hard to duplicate is his defensive presence. We have to find ways to mask that and do different things.
“As far as changing, I believe in those guys in the locker room and they have a lot of confidence. We just have to find ways to go do it in a different way right now.”
The quick fix, and part of the undoubtedly experimental lineup looks the Hilltoppers will give against KWC, is playing four guards and a forward. Junior Josh Anderson, typically the first off the bench player who plays starter-like minutes, will move into the starting lineup with guards Taveion Hollingsworth and Camron Justice, Savage at the guard/forward spot and forward Carson Williams now manning the paint.
Senior Matt Horton will be called upon early for his size impact at 6-11, though he's played in only six games to this point, whether by coach's decision or an ankle sprain suffered against Louisville on Nov. 29. Horton didn't play at Wright State with the injury, but had a key basket in the next game against Arkansas.
It also will move freshman Isaiah Cozart into a needed role at the same position. The Richmond native has averaged 3.8 minutes in his five appearances as the newcomer playing behind four other forwards. But the initial responsibility held by Bassey now falls on the 6-5 Williams, who has started every game and averaged 11.3 points and five rebounds this season.
“I'm definitely going to have to step up in certain areas,” Williams said. “Rebounding especially, guarding another five-man that might be a challenge, but it's something I'm ready for.
“Some adjustments are going to have to be made in that area. We're going to have to play small ball sometimes and try to get a little movement. Just try to take advantage rather than (allow it to be) a disadvantage.”
WKU will have an easier time moving on from Cooper's absence at the guard spot, especially since they never had him in a live game. The NCAA last week denied Cooper's request for an eligibility waiver since he transferred from Lipscomb earlier this year. Stansbury was confident Cooper would be granted that waiver and used the guard in practice all year waiting for him to be cleared. But the day never came and won't happen in 2019-20, meaning the Hilltoppers' temporary plan of Hollingsworth and freshman Jordan Rawls running the point now becomes the permanent fix.
“We can kind of get that out of our head now that maybe Kenny is going to play, maybe he's not,” Savage said. “We can just clear our mind of that and we have two or three point guards that are going to have to play now.”
Stansbury said that news clears room for redshirt freshman Jeremiah Gambrell to start seeing more minutes. Gambrell hasn't had many opportunities because of depth in front of him. He redshirted last season after dealing with multiple stress fractures in his leg.
“Unfortunate we have to do it this way, but I've been wanting to get Jeremiah in these games,” Stansbury said. “Really quick off that bounce and he can shoot it. When you're a shooter, you have to get in some rhythm off that bench. We haven't had a lot of rhythm with our schedule and the games we've played to let him get in there and make some mistakes, miss some shots. He's going to get that every night.”
Tuesday starts the journey for the new-look Hilltoppers in a midseason exhibition against a team they normally play as a preseason friendly. Kentucky Wesleyan (3-5) has won two straight and hosts Cedarville on Monday.
“An opportunity for us to play a game and figure some things out as we're playing,” Stansbury said. “We can't make wholesale changes. … This was going to be a week we made that transition without (Cooper) playing a little bit and put some things together a little different. But now you've got him and Charles (out) and it couldn't have come at a better time to have some practice time to do some things. I like our team. That line for margin now, really got fine. Some other guys off that bench have to step up and play bigger roles.”
