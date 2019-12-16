Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... LARUE COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... MARION COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SIMPSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... HART COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... TAYLOR COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... CASEY COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN EDMONSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... LINCOLN COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... CLINTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... GREEN COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... MONROE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... ALLEN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... CENTRAL WARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... CUMBERLAND COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... BARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... METCALFE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 100 AM EST/MIDNIGHT CST/. * AT 706 PM EST/606 PM CST/, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING. AROUND 2 TO 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN SO FAR, WITH CLOSE TO 3 INCHES NEAR THE TENNESSEE BORDER. AN ADDITIONAL HALF INCH OF RAIN, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS NEAR ONE INCH, IS EXPECTED THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BOWLING GREEN, LIBERTY, GLASGOW, CAMPBELLSVILLE, LEBANON, COLUMBIA, SCOTTSVILLE, STANFORD, HODGENVILLE AND TOMPKINSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&