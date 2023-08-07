Quantavious Leslie has already played a lot of football for Western Kentucky.
The 6-foot-3, 318-pound native of Rome, Ga., has seen action in 33 games through three seasons at WKU, most of them as the Hilltoppers' starting left tackle.
That's a lot of snaps and a lot of blocks over the last three years, so it's understandably hard for Leslie to narrow down his own personal favorite block on a defensive player.
Leslie had one in mind though during WKU's football media day before the start of fall camp. It came in last season's 33-30 overtime loss against Indiana, when Leslie ranged far downfield to deliver a crushing block to help spring wide receiver Malachi Corley for a touchdown reception.
That touchdown got called back by a penalty, but that block lives on in Leslie's mind.
"They can't take back that memory – they can't," Leslie said with a smile.
Rest assured, plenty of Leslie's opponents have lasting memories of their encounters with him on the field. A nimble blocker in pass protection guarding quarterback Austin Reed's blindside, Leslie relishes the opportunity to motor downfield to clear a path for his teammates.
"I'm trying to lead the way," Leslie said. "I feel like if we have a long run or something like that ... I'm not the one scoring the touchdown, but I feel that way. It's like I'm scoring a touchdown, too."
Leslie has been an integral part in making WKU's offense go. After seeing the majority of his playing time on special teams as a true freshman in 2020, he took advantage of a bonus freshman season awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic to work his way into regular rotation on the offensive line in 2021 and helped former Tops quarterback Bailey Zappe produce a record-setting season behind an offensive line that allowed only 17 sacks – 12th best in college football.
His work got noticed, as Leslie was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List heading into his sophomore season last year. Tasked with keeping a watchful eye on a new starting quarterback in Austin Reed, Leslie and his fellow linemen did an even better job of protection by surrendering just 14 sacks – 10th best in the nation. Leslie started all 14 games for the Tops.
"Yeah, he's just Mr. Reliable," Reed said of Leslie. "Tic has, since the moment I got here, he just does his job. He does his job so well, he's such a good player. He's just one of those guys, he doesn't talk a lot, he's not a loud person, but he shows up every day, he does his job and he handles his business. In my opinion, I think he's one of the best offensive linemen in the conference. I think he's up there, as good as it gets."
Leslie earned Conference USA Honorable Mention honors in 2022, and even more is expected this season. He's once more on the Outland Trophy Watch List, and is the lone Hilltopper lineman on the CUSA's Preseason Watch List.
"It's always good but I just have to put it behind me and work and fill up those shoes," Leslie said. "It's not set in stone. You've got to put the work behind you and put the games behind each other to actually get those accomplishments. I'm glad that they're thinking of me for it, but I'm still trying to earn it and get it."
Leslie is just part of what looks to be an experienced group on the line, with Vincent Murphy at center back as a full-time starter and Wes Dorsey, Mark Goode and Wesley Horton also returning with extensive playing experience, including some starts.
"All of those guys – tough, nasty, athletic o-linemen," WKU first-year offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead said. "That's where it starts and we've got to continue that."
This is the fourth new offensive coordinator in as many seasons for Leslie, who has been busy absorbing the particulars of Hollinghead's scheme.
"I would say a lot of it is similar, but he does push that tempo," Leslie said. "He wants to go fast, so we're just getting faster. The linemen are faster, getting the calls in and learning the offense more."
"... I really like it because we catch the defense so discombobulated. It opens up the big plays. I really like going fast and getting down the field."
Getting downfield is also part of the job of protecting Reed, whose penchant for extending plays in the pocket when needed – and even tucking the ball and running it as opportunities arise – can occasionally speed up his teammates' heart rates.
"Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes – when he goes to truck a DB or something like that, yeah," Leslie said of Reed's running making him nervous. "But he makes plays. He's a good runner.
"Hey man, I just trust him. He's going to make a good play. I just do my job, just holding my block as long as I can so he can make one of those big plays he's always making. I just wait for him to make a play."
That trust flows in both directions, and Leslie continues to put in the time to maintain it on the field.
"The main job is getting in position," Leslie said. "You want to get in position to take advantage of his chance of making a play. And then after that, just running my feet. You've got to run your feet to open up that hole bigger.
"... I'm trying to improve every day, get stronger, faster, learn the offense more in-depth," Leslie said. "Seeing as I'm one of the older guys, I have to make more calls. I can't just lean on a more experienced offensive tackle, so I've got to be more of the experienced guy and I've got to communicate more."
Expectations are sky-high for the Hilltoppers this season, with the team picked to win CUSA in the preseason media poll. Much of that preseason buzz centers around players like Reed and Corley, the among the nation's leaders in passing and receiving, respectively. But none of those explosive plays happen if Leslie and his linemates aren't getting their job done.
The first test comes Sept. 2, when South Florida visits Houchens-Smith Stadium for the season opener. That will be the next chance for Leslie to create some new memories – for himself, and for his opponents.
"I'm ready to get the season started, just because we have so many different teams we're playing and get to travel to new places," Leslie said. "I'm just ready for the whole season as a whole.
"I think we're pretty good, we're just learning each other and communicating with each other more and more. That's what we're going to get in camp. But as far as skill-wise, I feel like everybody's there and we're ready to have another good offensive line this year."