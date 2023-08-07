Tops focused on results, not preseason hype as pick to win CUSA
Western Kentucky junior offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie answers questions about the upcoming season at the WKU football media day on Aug. 1 Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Quantavious Leslie has already played a lot of football for Western Kentucky.

