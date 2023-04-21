Western Kentucky's women's tennis team's season came to a close Thursday afternoon in a 4-3 loss to Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA Championship tournament in Denton, Texas.
The Lady Toppers fell to 15-11 on the year, while the Blue Raiders improved to 12-9.
"Great match, we fought hard to get back in it," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "Credit to Middle they took advantage of second opportunities."
The Blue Raiders jumped out front early, claiming the first match on court one 6-3. Middle Tennessee continued from there taking the match on court two 6-2 to take the doubles point. This marked the second straight match the Lady Toppers dropped the doubles point.
Going into singles play, Rachel Hermanova was first to strike for the Lady Toppers, winning 6-1, 6-0, to tie the match at one apiece. The domination in singles continued on court six with Mariana Zegada sweeping her way to victory 6-0 in both sets to give the Lady Toppers a 2-1 lead.
WKU's Sayda Hernandez won on court three 6-0, 6-3 in the third set to take 3-1 lead in the match. Middle Tennessee took their second point of the afternoon, winning on court one to cut the lead to 3-2. The Blue Raiders then tied the match up at 3-all after winning on court four. On court five, Sunskrithi Damera took the first set 6-4, but fell in the second 7-6 (9-7). In the third set the Blue Raiders came out hot, taking it 6-1 and winning the match 4-3.
The Lady Toppers' 15 wins this season is the third-best mark in program history. WKU's Samantha Martinez set the new career doubles wins mark with 41. Hermanova now stands alone in second in all-time career singles wins with 37 after her win Thursday.