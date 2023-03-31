Western Kentucky's women's tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision to Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee on Friday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The Lady Toppers fell to 14-8 on the year, while the Blue Raiders improved to 10-7. The loss snapped a four-match WKU win streak.
“Tough match – we played very good doubles, but lost four out of the first (six) sets in singles,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “I think when that happened we allowed them to take the momentum back in the match. Middle is a tough place to play. The team gave it everything until the end.”
The Lady Toppers won their fifth straight doubles point, winning at No. 2 and No. 3. The Blue Raiders took the early edge, winning 6-3 on court 1. The No. 3 pair of Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova matched Middle Tennessee’s win on court one with a 6-3 win. The No. 2 duo of Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada earned the doubles point for WKU, winning 6-4 to take the early lead.
Going into singles play with the 1-0 lead, the Lady Toppers fell victim to the tough road environment dropping four of six points.
Zegada gave the Lady Toppers a 2-0 lead after winning on court six in dominating fashion, 6-0 in both games. Middle Tennessee then secured its first point on court four with a 6-3, 6-2 win. In the No. 2 spot the Blue Raiders won, 6-4 and 6-1, tying the match at two apiece.
Sunskrithi Damera secured what would be the Lady Toppers' final point of the night, winning 6-3, 6-4. The victory marked Damera’s 10th win in the fifth slot. The Blue Raiders took the final two games of the match to keep a perfect 7-0 home record.
The Lady Toppers will return home and continue C-USA play with a visit from UAB on April 8. First serve is set for 1 p.m.