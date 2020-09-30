Middle Tennessee trailed Western Kentucky 31-20 when it got the ball back with 3:24 to play in last year’s 100 Miles of Hate rivalry game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Facing third-and-19, Blue Raiders quarterback Asher O’Hara ran 16 yards to the Middle Tennessee 29-yard line before being taken down by a big hit from WKU linebacker Kyle Bailey.
WKU called a timeout, then O’Hara ran the next three yards to pick up the first down. Middle Tennessee eventually scored on the drive but ran out of time to complete a comeback.
After the game, O’Hara quote-tweeted a video of the hit with two laughing emoji and “man I love this game,” and on July 8, when the season was in question due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he again quote-tweeted the video, this time with “Would pay good money to take a hit like this right about now.”
WKU is expecting the same type of competitiveness from Middle Tennessee’s quarterback when they head to Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium for Saturday’s game.
“First of all, I think he’s an excellent quarterback. I think he gives a defense tremendous problems. I think he’s an unbelievable competitor,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. “When you watch him take off and run with the football, he is fearless. He’s willing to sacrifice his body. He’ll dive and throw his body into oncoming traffic, and that’s a sign of a true competitor.”
Both teams enter Saturday’s game winless. WKU is 0-2 and will be playing its first Conference USA game, and Middle Tennessee is 0-3 and coming off a loss to UTSA. When O’Hara took off down the field and eventually received the hit from Bailey last November, the Blue Raiders already knew it would be the last time taking the field that season.
That didn’t slow O’Hara, however, and the Hilltoppers will try to do a better job of slowing the 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt junior dual-threat quarterback this time around. In last year’s meeting, he threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-33 passing with one interception. He was sacked three times, but still accumulated 144 yards rushing on 29 attempts.
“It really comes down to the quarterback,” WKU senior safety Antwon Kincade said Tuesday. “He’s a really special player, very athletic, he can throw well in the passing game, he can run the ball well, so really it’s just his ability to spread the field and make plays. We just need to dial in on him and everything will come together.”
He finished last season with 2,616 yards and 20 touchdowns on 210-of-335 passing, and also had 1,058 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground. He became the second quarterback in Middle Tennessee history to rush for 1,000 yards and was the nation’s third-leading rushing quarterback in 2019, behind Navy’s Malcolm Perry and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.
The meeting last year was Middle Tennessee’s final game, and it left WKU just three chances – losses to Army, Troy and UTSA to start the 2020 season – to see O’Hara on film before Saturday’s meeting.
“I would say that he’s improved just as far as when plays break down, he’s been a little bit smarter this year than last year, but I think he’s definitely a player that’s not tapped out,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said Wednesday. “He can still have room to improve.”
“I think the most important thing is how tough he is when he breaks the pocket. Most quarterbacks slide and this guy is like a running back or a big-time receiver trying to tackle, so I think that’s the difficult part, really, because a lot of times you’re tagging off on quarterbacks in practice, they’re sliding. This is not that case. It’s not even close. I think O’Hara is one of the toughest quarterbacks I’ve faced as far as tackling and all that kind of stuff.”
Middle Tennessee’s offense struggled its first two games. The Blue Raiders were shut out 42-0 at Army and were beaten 47-14 by Troy, before finding the end zone with more frequency in Friday’s 37-35 loss at UTSA.
O’Hara had 46 yards on 9-of-14 passing in the season opener, and was picked off twice. He also had 10 carries for 18 yards. In the loss to Troy, he had 109 yards on 16-of-23 passing and one interception, while rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts.
On Friday, O’Hara was back in similar form to what WKU saw Nov. 30. He had 372 yards and three touchdowns on 31-of-47 passing, but also threw two first-half interceptions. He led the team with 21 carries, and finished with 61 of the team’s 191 yards rushing in the loss. The Blue Raiders finished with 563 yards of offense against the Roadrunners.
“I don’t see any difference in his play, it just hasn’t gone right for him for whatever reason,” Helton said. “Now, it started to go right in the last game. I mean, you put up 30-plus points offensively – hey, that’s a good, solid day at the park.
“I think his game is coming together. I expect to get his best game, I expect to get their offense’s best game, so we better, as a team, play our best game, otherwise you’re going to be looking at a 500-plus yard offense from Middle Tennessee.”
WKU struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks in its first two games. Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham had a career-high 343 yards on 19-of-34 passing, with three touchdowns, and he rushed for 24 yards on 12 attempts, including a 14-yard score. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was 13-of-21 passing for 133 yards, and had 168 yards and three touchdowns on 21 rush attempts. The Flames finished with 354 yards rushing in the game.
O’Hara has nearly half of Middle Tennessee’s 93 rushing attempts this season. His 45 are 26 more than Chaton Mobley, the player with the next-highest total, and his 124 yards rushing are 24 more than Jayy McDonald, the player with the second-most yards rushing on the team.
“I’m excited to get that running game going. It’s going to be key to our victory and if I have to run, I will. I’m not planning on going into the game with any ideas – whatever happens in the game is how I take it. I’m not thinking before a snap what I’m going to do, it’s just if I see something I’ll roll with it. I want to get our running backs going and if I have to take off, I’ll take off and get some yards.”
Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.