DALLAS – It was almost too perfect.
The day before it happened, Cory Munson opened the question-and-answer feature on the story of his Instagram page.
Someone asked about his goals and one of them was to kick a game-winning field goal in college.
Wish granted.
“Next day, I’m in that situation and it’s unreal,” Munson said.
Western Kentucky’s freshman kicker was seated front and center in the postgame news conference after the Hilltoppers’ 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl at Southern Methodist University on Monday.
He was flanked on either side by redshirt seniors Lucky Jackson and Ta’Corian Darden, who each had their own hand in key plays during the Hilltoppers' fourth bowl victory since 2014. But it was Munson, nicknamed “Wild Thing” by his head coach, who was the center of attention for the game that capped WKU’s quick turnaround season under Tyson Helton.
Helton never wavered in his confidence in the young specialist from Warner Robins, Ga. Even with Munson’s inconsistencies throughout the year, the first-year head coach who has had his days as a special teams coach knew what Munson was capable of, even if he often missed field goals that otherwise appeared to be chip shots.
“I knew his time was coming,” Helton said. “I didn’t think it would be on this stage, but he was due. I’m glad that he was able to come through today.”
Munson was 2-of-3 on the day before kicking the longest field goal of his career. He made a 26-yard attempt to put WKU up 10-3, but then missed a 29-yarder as time expired before halftime that would’ve given his team a lead after a momentum killing pick-6 by Western Michigan.
He made a 31-yard field goal with 1:36 left to tie the game back at 20-all.
His previous career-long was a 48-yard kick against Charlotte in the seventh game of the year. But the 6-foot-3, 185-pound freshman had made just 1-of-4 attempts in the last two games of the season, each miss being within 33 yards.
“(Helton) told me all year whether I make it or miss it, he’s going to put me back out there and just keep my head up,” Munson said. “Whether I make it or miss it, he’s going to smile and be happy and have full confidence in me for the next one.”
That’s why Helton didn’t hesitate to send Munson out there for a kick he’d never made this season. It didn’t even matter that a penalty on Western Michigan for too many men on the field moved the ball up five yards. Munson’s kick entered between the uprights with more than enough distance vertically.
“Something inside me told me when we got the penalty that he was going to go out there and knock it right down the pipe and he did,” Helton said. “The kid didn’t bat an eye. He had a lot of confidence and went out there and I’m just proud of Cory and him making that kick.”
The raw talent and power with which Munson kicks is why Helton gave him the nickname “Wild Thing” when he signed with the Hilltoppers as the fifth-best high school kicker in the nation, according to 247Sports.
The name comes from the fictional pitcher Rick Vaughn played by Charlie Sheen in “Major League,” a character who had trouble controlling his lethal fastball.
Munson certainly had those ups and downs as he took over WKU’s starting kicking job early in the year when senior Alex Rinella learned he’d be academically ineligible for the first two games. Munson made 4-of-5 kicks to start the year over four games and Helton decided to keep rolling with him from there.
“He’s really talented and I’ve been a special teams coach for a long time, and it’s very tough to be a freshman kicker and the best thing you can do is keep putting him out there,” Helton said. “Keep building confidence with him and telling him it’s going to be OK. I knew he could handle it. He’s not a guy who gets down when he misses kicks and he works extremely hard.”
Munson has been used for every single one of the team’s field goal attempts and kickoffs this year. He averaged 61.2 yards on kickoffs and recorded 33 touchbacks. On field goals, he entered the day 14-of-24 on the year, a 58.3 percent rate.
His only attempt longer than 50 yards came on a 51-yard try against Old Dominion on Oct. 5. His first make from that distance gave the Hilltoppers a bowl win and wiped away any memory of his past misses this season.
“As soon as I kick it, I don’t even have to look up – I know whether I made it or not,” Munson said. “I don’t know if I can explain it, but other kickers know what I’m talking about. As soon as it left my foot, I knew it was in there.”
Then what?
“It’s a blur. I got tackled. It was crazy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.