Western Kentucky's women's tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision to visiting Murray State on Saturday.
The Lady Toppers moved to 10-5 on the year, while the Racers improve to 6-5.
The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the seventh consecutive match. On Court 1, the duo of Cora-Lynn von Dungern and Paola Cortez won 6-1, improving to 11-1 on the year and winning their six consecutive doubles match.
Von Dungern got her 32nd doubles win of her career, breaking the record for most doubles wins at WKU in a career previously held by Lisa Friess. From 2017-2019, Friess held a doubles record of 31-23, while von Dungern improved to 32-11 in her career as a Hilltopper.
On Court 3, Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez secured the early lead for WKU, winning 6-4, clinching the doubles point for the Lady Toppers. The No. 2 doubles match went unfinished with the Racers up 5-4.
Up 1-0 going into singles play, WKU was not able to carry over its success from doubles play, losing five of six singles matches. After losing in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 2, Rachel Hermanova was able to even the score at 2-2 for the Lady Toppers, winning 6-3, 6-2. She improved to a team-best 13-2 on the year.
The Racers took the final three singles matches to give them the 5-2 victory against WKU.
"Murray State came out in singles and really took control of the match, winning four of the six first sets. I give them a ton of credit, they came in and really outplayed us to earn the victory." WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "Rachel Hermanova played another great match at four and we played well in doubles. The team and I were very happy for Cora becoming the top doubles winner of all-time in WKU history."
The Lady Toppers continue the spring campaign this week on the road. They play their first conference matchup when they head to Birmingham to face off against UAB on Monday. They continue the road trip, heading to Alabama State on Wednesday and Alabama A&M on Thursday. All three matches will begin at 1 p.m.