Trailing by two in the final minute, the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team needed someone to step up and lead the Lady Toppers to victory.
Sophomore guard Mya Meredith answered the challenge.
Meredith tallied three field goals total in the game -- but produced two in the final 33.7 seconds to lift the Lady Toppers past Charlotte 75-73 on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
After tying the scoring with 33.7 seconds left, Meredith delivered the game-winning layup with two seconds left to secure the win and keep WKU (14-10 overall, 11-4 Conference USA) firmly locked into second in the conference with five games left in the regular season.
“She’s a clutch player,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “Even when she may not be at her best on the defensive end, she is a clutch player down the stretch. You want the ball in her hands. Whether she is going to take the shot or move the ball, that is her decision. You want her in those situations because she is going to make plays.”
The last-second win came on a night when WKU struggled at the line -- going 13-for-30 -- and at times struggled on the defensive end with Charlotte (11-13, 7-8) getting to the basket almost at will.
Charlotte set the tone early, getting to the paint and starting 7-for-9 from the field, but the Lady Toppers led 23-22 after a layup from Jaylin Foster in the final seconds of the first quarter.
The 49ers led for most of the second quarter before Foster struck again in the final 18 seconds -- scoring five points, including a steal and layup at the horn that gave WKU a 40-38 halftime lead. The lead came despite WKU shooting 7-for-19 from the free-throw line in the half.
Charlotte shot 48% from the field in the first half, prompting Collins to challenge his team at the half.
“Our halftime talk kind of went like, ‘I am playing defense. If you don’t play defense, you won’t play. Period,’ ” Collins said. “We worked all week on guarding the ball. We scored enough at Middle Tennessee to win the game, but we didn’t guard. Their field-goal percentage was ridiculous. We are just not doing a good job of defending the ball.”
WKU started the second half strong with a 9-2 spurt and pushing the lead to 52-42 after a free throw from Alexis Mead.
“Coming out of halftime we were up by two, but it didn’t seem like it,” Mead said. “That second half was very important -- especially coming out in the third quarter. We have to have better energy coming out.”
Charlotte answered with six straight to get back within striking distance and was able to hang around -- trailing 58-56 heading into the fourth quarter. Back-to-back buckets by Dazia Lawrence gave Charlotte the lead 36 seconds into the final period, but a 3 from Acacia Hayes gave the advantage back to the Lady Toppers.
The 49ers tied it four times but WKU would regain the lead each time, with Mead’s bucket making the score 71-68 Lady Tops with 1:22 left.
Charlotte scored five straight, going in front 73-71 after a three-point play by Jada McMillian with 42.2 seconds remaining. That set the stage for Meredith, who got free under the bucket to tie it before driving down the left side of the lane for the go-ahead bucket on the next possession.
“The fact she can come in and hit clutch shots like that, it is amazing,” Foster said. “It’s what we need as a team. It’s the momentum we need and the energy we need.”
The 49ers got one final look, a 3 from Lawrence that rimmed out as time expired.
“Found a way to win -- that’s what we talked at half court after the game,” Collins said. “The most important thing was we found a way to survive. We talked about before the game in the locker room that we haven’t had any easy games and we don’t expect any of the last six games -- five games now -- in the regular season. We have to embrace that challenge. We have to want to be in that situation. If we have an easy game, it is a gift.”
Foster led the Lady Toppers with 17 points and seven rebounds. Mead added 12 points, while Hayes finished with 10 points.
Meredith had seven points and nine rebounds. WKU forced 23 turnovers, scoring 25 points off turnovers.
“Wins like this makes us want to work more,” Foster said. “We’re struggling a lot on the defensive end. After games like this, we are right back in the gym working on games like this every time.”