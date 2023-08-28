Western Kentucky has shifted to the long-awaited mentality of game preparation.
After the customary grind of fall camp where the Hilltoppers worked to sort out who goes where, the program turns its focus to Saturday's season-opening opponent – South Florida visits Houchens-Smith Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
"I think they're all kind of excited to practice for a new opponent and get after somebody else after having done it for a month," WKU first-year offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead said. "The kids are excited, there's energy in the air – you can feel it. The coaches are excited as well, ready to get through this week of practice as hard as we can and get out there on Saturday and get after it."
The Tops, the preseason favorites to win Conference USA after delivering a 9-5 season last year and returning record-setting quarterback Austin Reed on offense and play-making linebacker JaQues Evans on an opportunistic defense, opened at 11 1/2-point favorites at home against the Bulls.
South Florida went 1-11 last season, but the program has been overhauled since then. New head coach Alex Golesh served as Tennessee's offensive coordinator last season and helped the Vols lead the nation in scoring and yards per game. His defensive coordinator, Todd Orlando, is also new to USF – but not to WKU, which faced him when he previously led defense at Florida Atlantic.
Throw in more than 40 transfers from mostly Power Five programs, and these Bulls are an unpredictable lot.
"You take the information that you have and what they've done in the past," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "Offensively you assume that they'll continue to do what they do offensively – you know it as the No. 1 offense in the country, you don't change it. But every coach is different. He'll have his own wrinkle and things that he wants to do. I'm sure they'll be some new things in the first game that you'll see that we haven't seen.
"... If they're scouting us, they're probably doing the same thing – who's going to play where and what position. You have a good idea about who the guys are and who you're going to face at each position. But we'll have to get out there and get a couple series under our belt and try to figure things out."
WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers has the task of trying to decipher just what South Florida might throw at his group Saturday. That's meant plenty of game film, not just from Golesh's time at Tennessee but further back in his career as well.
The success Golesh had at Tennessee should provide at least a decent roadmap of what the Bulls will try – after all, why mess with what's proven to work?
"The first thing that jumps out at you is the tempo they play at," Summers said. "They play really fast. They do have a number of tempos, so I kind of define them as fast, then warp speed, and then go warp and slow down. They kind of get you in a bunch of different ways with that.
"I think they are very powerful in their run game. That's one of the things that stands out to me in the Tennessee film is just how dedicated they have been to running the ball inside. And they've got some unusually wide splits for their receivers. That makes you defend every blade of grass from the width of the field."
Hollingshead will be making his debut as an offensive coordinator Saturday after coming to WKU from Mississippi State, where he spent the past three seasons mastering the Air Raid offense under the late Mike Leach.
"Definitely feel ready – I've been very, very fortunate to be around some really, really good coaches in my short career – guys that have been in this position, guys that have done what we do on offense and have learned kind of the ins and outs of what to expect, what not to expect and kind of hit the problems as they arise," Hollingshead said.
Helton expects a lively crowd for Saturday's home opener in what could be an offensive shootout – or not.
"They've got a really good staff," Helton said. "I know a couple of those guys on their staff, they do a fantastic job. They've got a high-octane offense and they've run it well, the No. 1 offense in the country last year at Tennessee. It was fun to watch that, very hard to defend.
"You look at them defensively, Todd Orlando their defensive coordinator does a great job. We've faced him before. He gives you lots of problems, so should be a great ballgame. Should be a fourth-quarter ballgame, two motivated football teams hungry to win. It's what college football is all about."
WELCOME BACK
WKU's offense got a late boost with the return of wide receiver Craig Burt Jr. last week. Burt, who spent three seasons with the Hilltoppers before opting to enter the NCAA transfer portal and moving on to Missouri State, decided to re-enter the portal and quickly settled on a return to Bowling Green.
A 6-foot-4 native of Columbus, Ohio, Burt tallied four catches for 70 yards last season. Now a redshirt senior, Burt has 40 career receptions for 456 yards and three touchdowns at WKU.
"I think it was just one of those deals where he kind of evaluated his situation and decided what was best for him and decided he wanted to come back," Hollingshead said. "So it's good for the rotation. That means we've got a bunch of guys on the offensive skill position that can be ready to play. Obviously it helps having Craig back as a guy that's been here for three or four years now that knows the offense and can kind of get in and play right away. I think it adds depth to the room – really excited about him as a player and a person, where he's at and not having a steep learning curve, I think that helps as well."